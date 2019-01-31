The idea of an exposition center in Wythe County has been talked about for more than a decade. This past weekend, Jan. 25-26, it became a reality when the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center opened its doors.
Several thousand people attended a two-night rodeo event that drew spectators and participants from throughout the region.
“I like it,” Jerry Davison said about the center as he waited for the rodeo to begin. The Hillsville resident said he doesn’t go to many rodeos because there are not that many nearby, but he plans to attend more at the APEX Center now that it’s open. “It’s really nice to me,” he said.
That kind of talk is music to the ears of supervisors, who first mentioned the possibility of an expo center nearly seven years ago. The idea of such a center had been thrown about since 2007 when the Southwest Virginia Horseman’s Association and the Wythe County Farm Bureau pursued the idea of locating such a facility in Wythe County.
Supervisors got serious with the idea in 2012 and since then have received cheers and jeers from the public about the center: cheers from people who said the area has needed the center for a long time and jeers from people concerned about tax money being used to pay for the $10 million spent so far on the project.
But all of that was put aside this weekend as the crowd enjoyed watching cowboys and cowgirls rope and ride. Outside the temperature was freezing, but inside it was toasty and warm. The lights were bright and the audio system played loud and clear. Add to that pizza, barbecue, fries, nachos and more goodies from the four concession stands, and it made for a fun evening.
Kim Humphrey of Richlands was on hand to watch her husband, Bryan, ride in the rodeo. She said she’s been to several indoor rodeo facilities and the APEX Center is “the nicest one yet.”
“It’s finally here,” said Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Reeves. “We’ve got a wonderful turnout, and I hope people enjoy it.”
Over the years, supervisors have not strayed from their vision for the APEX Center - a facility that can be of service to the people of Wythe County and the surrounding areas, where people can be entertained, sell and show their livestock and promote their children’s interests in various sports. A place where businesses can have vendor fairs, schools can hold graduations and groups can perform.
Located off of Exit 77 on Interstate-81, the APEX Center provides approximately 2,000 permanent seats and has a total capacity for more than 5,000 seats. The arena itself is the size of a football field. The total size of the facility is 90,000 square feet.
The center has several events lined up over the next few weeks, including two Monster Truck Wars on Feb. 2, Blue Ridge Bash Demolition Derby Feb. 16, Outlaw Kart Racing Feb. 23, Motocross Racing March 8-9, and Titans of the Cage on April 13.
“After two years of working on the project, it is good to see it up and running,” said Wythe County Engineer William Vaughan.
For a complete list of Upcoming Events at the APEX Center, visit online at http://appalachianexpo.org/upcoming-events/
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.