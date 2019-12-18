ABINGDON, Va. — For the second time in less than a month, a person was struck by a vehicle in front of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.
An 86-year-old Damascus, Virginia, woman — Barbara M. Hockett — has been charged after police said she struck a pedestrian with her vehicle outside Barter Theatre on Friday night, according to the Abingdon Police Department.
Police say she was driving east on West Main Street when she failed to yield for pedestrians in the crosswalk, causing them to take evasive action to avoid the vehicle, according to a news release from the Police Department. One pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Friday’s incident was the second in less than a month in front of the Barter.
A pedestrian, identified by Barter Theatre staff as volunteer usher Philip A. Topa, 82, of Glade Spring, Virginia, was struck by a vehicle in front of the facility on Nov. 22 and later died. Samuel C. Jackson, 42, of Richlands, Virginia, was charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Drivers are required to stop on Main Street for pedestrians in the crosswalk. The Police Department warns pedestrians to wait for signals to walk across the street and for drivers to come to a complete stop to check for pedestrians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.