Tazewell, Va. – While there has been no official announcement Project Jonah took some big steps toward becoming reality recently.
Deeds recorded at the Tazewell County Courthouse show the company, now known as Pure Salmon Va, LLC, has bought nearly 200 acres land in Tazewell and Russell County. The company bought 85.63 acres from the SWCC Foundation in March of this year.
The records show 55.63 acres in Tazewell County and 30 in Russell sold for $512,460. Court records show the company closed a deal last week with Mary Elaine Hatcher for an additional 80 plus acres.
That property is also divided between Tazewell and Russell Counties with almost 47 acres of it in Tazewell County. The LLC paid Hatcher $1,100,000 for her property. Dominion Aquaculture the original company on the project bought 120 acres in Richlands several years ago for the project which was projected as a tilapia company.
During its April 21 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted to return to the 2015 agreement with the company operating the project. Supervisor Tom Lester moved to amend the agreement with the Tobacco Commission and the company after the issue was discussed in closed session.
Lester’s motion was provided the agreement produced 218 jobs and the investment of $228 million in taxable assets in the county. Supervisor Mike Hymes characterized the motion as just a housekeeping matter not an announcement at that time.
County Administrator Eric Young said the motion was needed because the name of the company had changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.