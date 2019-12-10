A law enforcement official estimated that about 1,000 people filled Marion Senior High School’s auditorium and the outside hallways Tuesday evening.
Only a handful of people spoke to the county’s board of supervisors, but the crowd made its intentions known that they were present in support of Smyth County declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Sheriff Chip Shuler took to the speakers’ podium first. He led the gathering in the supervisors’ traditional opening prayer and, as the meeting turned to citizens’ time a few minutes later, he expressed his support for the board adopting its proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.
Jeff Campbell also took to the podium, saying he was speaking as the county attorney, a member of the state’s legislature and as a lifelong citizen of Smyth County and Virginia. He also endorsed the resolution and vowed that he and others would fight any gun control measures brought before the legislature this winter.
Gun control measures have been on the minds of citizens following the November election when Democrats won control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly come January.
Following the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Gov. Ralph Northam called for a special session for legislators to address gun violence, but the session never got off the ground as Republicans, then the majority, shut it down.
Since November, Democrats have filed several gun control bills. Those bills propose universal background checks, establishing civil penalties for not reporting lost or stolen firearms to police, reinstating Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law, and giving localities the ability to prohibit the carrying of firearms in public spaces during events that would require a permit.
In response, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, has issued a call to gun owners to pressure local governments to become Second Amendment sanctuaries. They’ve turned out in force across much of the commonwealth as they did in Marion.
Not only were the crowd members sporting bright orange “Guns SAVE Lives” stickers, but so were several county officials and supervisors.
Since Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, which allows localities only the powers granted to them by the commonwealth, the declarations are symbolic, but are hoped to send a strong message to lawmakers.
The supervisors wasted no time deliberating after the citizens spoke.
With one member absent, they adopted the resolution with no opposition.
The resolution begins by noting that “the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: ‘A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,’ and that Article 1, Section 13 of the Constitution of Virginia provides ‘that a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in the time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power.’”
The resolution goes on say that the board of supervisors wishes “to express its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens… to keep and bear arms” and “wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights under the Second Amendment.”
The resolution notes that the board “wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for the Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and… Virginia, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use the legal means at its disposal to protect the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power of appropriation of public funds, and the right to petition for redress of grievances.”
Many of Smyth’s neighbors, including Washington, Wythe, Bland and Tazewell counties have declared themselves to be Second Amendment sanctuaries.
To learn more about this evening’s discussion, including the statements of an American immigrant who spoke of a time when all the guns were taken away in his native land and who received a standing ovation from Tuesday’s gathering, please check out Saturday’s edition of the Smyth County News & Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.