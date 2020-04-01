A Washington County resident was the first person confirmed to have COVID-19 in the Mount Rogers Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The person, in their 60s, contracted the illness during international travel, the department said in a news release. The person is self-isolating at home, and there is no concern regarding community contacts, the department said.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, and it’s now in our area,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, the district’s director. “This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
Shelton said social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and lessening the impact of the pandemic.
The Mount Rogers district, where the individuals reside, covers Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Bristol and Galax.
