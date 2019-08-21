ABINGDON, Va. — Once again, Emmitt Yeary stepped up to the microphone at a Town Council meeting.
“Emmitt, I’m going to let you speak,” Mayor Wayne Craig said at the Aug. 15 work session of the Abingdon Town Council. “I know this is totally out of order.”
But, wait — does that matter? As recently as Aug. 5, Yeary spoke at Town Council, and he went on for 15 minutes — far beyond the normal three-minute limit.
On that night, the longtime Abingdon attorney blasted the idea of the county courthouse moving out of the downtown district of Abingdon.
This time, just 10 days later, Yeary approached the microphone in the middle of the meeting to criticize something else that appeared out of order: The council had been getting important texts while the meeting was in session.
Just before the meeting began, Town Manager Jimmy Morani and Zoning Administrator Jason Boswell received an email, at 4:54 p.m., from Stephen Spangler, representing Towne Centre of Abingdon LLC. In that email, Spangler said he was dropping his request to add the word “courthouse” in a text amendment concerning the zoning for the old Kmart near I-81’s Exit 17.
That old Kmart, you probably know by now, has been proposed by county officials as a potential courthouse location for Washington County.
Town Councilman Al Bradley had made a motion to recommend that the planning commission take up the matter of the text amendment, but the town’s legal counsel, Cameron Bell, said there was no need since Spangler had withdrawn his request just before the 5 p.m. meeting began.
Yet then came a clarification at 6:02 p.m. from Spangler in a separate email, received by Morani and Boswell during the actual work session.
Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson questioned the notion of sending messages to town officials during meetings.
And Yeary took the microphone to say: “This is a public meeting. The press is here. Other members of the public are here. Now, we’re having people just coming in by texting?”
A few seconds later, Yeary asked another question: “Are we now starting to conduct business and comments by whoever’s texting?”
“No, the town got an email,” Bell said. “Got two emails.”
“So the reason it’s—” Yeary began.
“—Alright, I’m going to stop it right there,” Craig said. “That’s as far as it’s going, Emmitt.”
Yeary began to say something else.
“Emmitt! Emmitt! Emmitt!” Craig called out. “He’s our attorney.”
And, with that, Emmitt Yeary left the microphone at another Town Council meeting.
For the record, Bell is, indeed, the town’s acting attorney.
Spangler did withdraw his request, just like Bradley withdrew his motion.
And, at the end of the day, another Town Council meeting went into the Abingdon history books.
