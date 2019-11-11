When local veterans gathered at the Chilhowie Town Hall to commemorate Veterans Day this morning, Franklin Shazier planned to be among them as he usually is each year.
Shazier served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1991, pulling two years active duty, seeing combat in Vietnam, and being a member of the Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1991.
Born on Aug. 25, 1945 to Hugh Byrd and Helen Shazier, he has an older brother and two sisters. His brother, Harry, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam. Shazier intended to follow in his brother’s footsteps and go into the Marines, but, when he graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1966, his cousin got him a job in New Jersey working for Sears, so he delayed his enlistment.
Three months later, he was drafted into the Army. Since Harry was already serving in Vietnam, Shazier was not immediately sent into the war. The Army had a practice of only sending one child from a family into combat at a time and Shazier’s parents only had two sons. He reported to the Army on Aug. 25, 1966. The next year, in June, he was sent to Vietnam.
“I spent one year and 18 days on the ground in Vietnam. The first time I got in combat, it was just unreal. I couldn’t really explain what went on. When the fighting was all over, we had to go check and see who got shot. That was the first time I had been that close to a dead body,” Shazier said.
He was “scared I might not come back,” but he did what his country required of him, serving proudly, doing all he could for the Army and his fellow soldiers.
“We were guarding an ammunition depot when we got hit. They blowed some of the ammunition up. I got blowed through the air. I made it under a personnel carrier. When it was all over, we came out. Another time, I was in a building that got hit with a mortar. I realized I might not make it home. If you didn’t have any faith in God that made you have it,” Shazier said.
The young soldier from Chilhowie saw much death while in Vietnam. He continues to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“The enemy, they never hit during the day, always at night. One night they overran our position. I saw this man who would feed this dog with C-rations, tie the dog to a tower. He went up in the tower to help another soldier. They shot up into the tower, killing both men and the dog. I had to help another man get a guy out of a foxhole. He had been shot in the head. That was the first time I ever touched a dead person. I saw a soldier killed by a land mine. He hit it while he was driving a gasoline truck. I had five days left until I would get out of Vietnam,” Shazier said.
Although he saw considerable death and destruction in Vietnam, Shazier admits there were also good times. He met a guy in Vietnam who had stayed in Mrs. Preston’s boarding house in Chilhowie while he was helping build Interstate 81. He also ran into two men he went to school with, one at Chilhowie and one at Marion.
He became good friends with a soldier from St. Paul. He later went to St. Paul to try to find him, but he had no luck in reconnecting.
“We hooked up because we were both from Virginia. I pulled guard duty with him. I didn’t trust the other guys (to not fall asleep), but I trusted him to stay awake. We pulled four hours on, four hours off. He was the only one I ever trusted when we went out,” Shazier said.
When Shazier got out of the Army, he had attained the rank of staff sergeant. He would serve with the 76th Engineering Reserve Unit for another 20 years.
He was offered his old job back in New Jersey, but he decided to return to Chilhowie. He worked at the Pepsi plant in Marion and later at Wilco, making wall plaster. For a time, he worked two jobs, serving as an orderly three days a week at Valley Health Care Center while holding down a full-time job. When Wilco closed, he got a job at U.S. Gypsum in Saltville and worked there until a back injury forced him to go on disability.
Shazier married in 1969 and had two sons, Tony and Eric.
His father was a fox hunter, but Shazier didn’t care much for fox hunting, but he did learn to love hounds and beagles from being around his father’s dogs. He enjoys rabbit hunting and fishing. He also likes to garden and freezes what he grows. He enjoys taking walks with Buddy, his Walker hound. Shazier is a member of First Baptist Church.
“I am proud to have served my country. When we came back from Vietnam, they were spitting on the soldiers, throwing things at them. I was told to take my uniform off. I was proud of what I had done. I wasn’t taking my uniform off,” Shazier said, recalling that he chose to stay on the bus when in stopped in Washington, D.C., because he “wasn’t getting off the bus to get killed when I got back. This woman bought me an Orange Crush soda” and brought it back on the bus.
When Shazier attends Monday’s 11 a.m. activities at Chilhowie’s Veterans’ Memorial, he will enjoy seeing and talking to other veterans. He also enjoys seeing fellow veterans when he visits the VA Hospital in Johnson City.
“We like to tell war stories,” he said.
As Shazier joins with other veterans to celebrate the special day set aside to honor them and others who have passed on, he will share in a love of country and brethren and the pride of having served honorably during his time in the Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.