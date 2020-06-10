ABINGDON, Va. — A pharmacist who worked at a drug store in Saltville, Virginia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to charges of filing prescriptions in the names of at least five dogs connected to his girlfriend’s veterinary clinic.
Ryan Lowry Patrick, 34, of Gray, Tennessee, pleaded guilty last Monday to one count of obtaining drugs by fraud and one count of using the registration number of another in the course of acquiring a controlled substance.
“We place great trust in our pharmacists to ensure that controlled substances are carefully and properly dispensed. When they break this trust and divert pharmaceutical drugs for illegal purposes, the cycle of addiction continues, with all of its harms,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a release.
According to evidence provided at his hearing, Patrick worked as a pharmacist at Rite Aid in Saltville while his girlfriend operated a veterinary clinic in Bluff City, Tennessee.
The DEA’s investigation revealed that Patrick was filling multiple prescriptions in the names of five dogs for his own use, the release states.
A review by the DEA of the Virginia Prescription Monitoring Program [PMP] confirmed that between January 7, 2019, and December 29, 2019, approximately 47 prescriptions were filled in the names of the dogs, according to the release.
Agents with the DEA reviewed records at the Rite Aid and were unable to trace the origins of the prescriptions listed in the PMP. When questioned, the veterinarian, who was not identified, confirmed that many of the prescriptions for controlled substances had been altered, and many were simply photocopies of previously written prescriptions. She further stated that one dog had been euthanized in August 2019, and the seven prescriptions filled for him after that date were clearly unauthorized.
Patrick will be sentenced Aug. 20. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000, the release states.
