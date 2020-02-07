The lead defendant in a drug trafficking organization case that operated heavily in Smyth County was sentenced on Thursday in federal court.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen’s office, 44-year-old Daniel Augusto Rosa-Suarez, of Texas, admitted to leading the organization, which distributed methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin into Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana, Texas and other jurisdictions. He also admitted to traveling throughout the United States to acquire drugs for his trafficking organization to distribute to sub-distributors, the release said.
Rosa-Suarez was previously convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and cocaine.
According to the release, court documents show Rosa-Suarez conspired with at least 12 other individuals to traffic the drugs from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.
The case arose from a series of indictments that stemmed from an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy ring that primarily operated in Smyth County.
Two other individuals were charged as part of the conspiracy and a total of 20 individuals have been charged in connection to the investigation. Jon Trevor DeBord and Robert Louis Gray Osborne, who were charged in the conspiracy, are scheduled for sentencing in April.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced Rosa-Suarez to 27 years in prison.
Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, who serves as a special U.S. Attorney, prosecuted the case.
The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. Several other jurisdictions in multiple states also provided assistance. Those include the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department, the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, and the Virginia Department of Corrections.
