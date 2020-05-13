ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman has been charged with reckless driving after a two-car crash on May 2 killed a 16-year-old boy from Abingdon.
Kayla M. Byrd, 35, was driving a 2018 Honda CRV when the car collided with a 2001 Chrysler 200 in Washington County at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 (Porterfield Highway) at state Route 633 (Black Hollow Road), according to the Virginia State Police.
Police said Byrd pulled out from Black Hollow Road, across the median, and was turning left into the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 when her car struck the other vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on U.S. 19, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch, the news release states.
The Chrysler’s driver, a 33-year-old Abingdon man who was not identified, was not injured. A 50-year-old female passenger, also not identified, and a 10-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor and serious injuries, respectively. The 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the release states. He was not identified because state law prohibits police from identifying a juvenile crime victim, according to a VSP spokeswoman.
Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seat belts.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
