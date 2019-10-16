As Wytheville’s Ladies Night Out event celebrates its 20th anniversary next week, one of its founding members is preparing to move from Wytheville, her home of five decades.
June Kerss, 90, was newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998 when Jane Roberts of the American Cancer Society approached her about forming a group to promote breast cancer awareness with other community members and medical professionals. The group called itself the Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition. The group’s first Ladies Night Out was held the next year.
The program is geared to educate women about breast cancer, early detection, screenings and support services.
“We just felt it was so important,” Kerss said. It was an issue that had been overlooked in the past and we needed to move it forward and make women aware of what is available to them. The group helped me and gave me that support group that I needed at the time. It gave me real thought about what I had gone through, the diagnosis and ultimate cure. I was one of the fortunate ones; I did not need chemo or radiation.
“But the need in my mind was that we really needed to focus on this issue for women and how important it is to get that mammogram every year,” she said. “Because that is the starting point; that is where issues can be discovered.”
Kerss, a native of the United Kingdom, moved to Wytheville in 1969 with her husband, Joe, who worked for the American Screw Company. Since then, she has been a tireless volunteer, especially at her church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she has served with the choir, the vestry, as the president of the Episcopal Church Women, chairman of the church’s popular ABC Sale and in other leadership roles.
She has been dedicated to the Relay for Life of Wythe County, serving as the team captain for St. John’s and on the Relay for Life board for more than two decades. She also helped found the Crossroads homeless shelter and served as its board president for several years.
Kerss also helped establish the Chautauqua Festival and served on its board for several years.
She said leaving Wytheville and the Ladies Night Out event will not be easy. She is moving to Texas be closer to her sons there and in New Mexico.
“This will probably be my last Ladies Night Out,” Kerss said. “It will be an emotional time for me. I guess because it has meant so much to me over the years, to see it grow from 20 women the first year to over 400 in attendance last year. It’s an amazing process I have gone through myself. I just feel so proud of what we have done to make this issue an important thought in a woman’s mind. If she learns something and has a friend or family member diagnosed – she will have information at hand to help. She can help them and others, too.”
During the past 20 years, Kerss seen the coalition grow from a small group of volunteers to a nonprofit organization, which allowed it to secure grant funding, especially from the Wythe-Bland Foundation.
“Over the years, what’s really made me so proud of what we have done as a group – not as individuals – but as a group and a team of women – is to watch it grow,” she said. “And in that process we have also grown, bringing in more vendors and physicians and other specialists who have been there to give women access to the information they need.”
Kerss is proud of her work with the American Cancer Society as she helped get the word out regarding breast cancer awareness.
“It’s really important to get the message out to all women about breast cancer,” she said. “It’s amazed me over the years how research has developed to the point that the mortality rate has gone down and the survival rate has gone up.”
Betty Elmore, director of marketing for Wythe County Community Hospital, was also a founding coalition member with Kerss. Other members included Roberts, Sherry Jones, BB Martel and Sue Sturgill.
“I have had the privilege of serving on the board and working with June for many years on the Wythe Bland Breast Cancer Coalition. June has worked tirelessly each year to bring about funding for the Ladies Night Out event through grants and sponsorship. June, a breast cancer survivor, is very passionate about telling women to get their mammograms,” Elmore said. “We will miss June and the direction and dedication that she has given to this organization all these years. We wish her the best and will forever remember June as our breast cancer awareness champion.”
This year’s Ladies Night Out, hosted by Relay for Life of Wythe County, is Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. This year’s speaker is Karen Shelton, director of the Mt. Rogers Health District. Gift bags will be given to each attendee. Also, there will be vendors, door prizes and refreshments.
“This event is somewhat of a resource for women to come and learn about breast cancer and how to prevent it,” Elmore said. “It brings people together to fight for the cause and to celebrate those who are battling the disease and winning.”
Information will also be available about the Virginia Department of Health’s Every Woman’s Life (EWL), a public health program that helps uninsured, low income women gain access to free breast and cervical cancer screening services. Screening and early detection reduces death rates, improves treatment options, and greatly increases survival.
To be eligible, women must be a Virginia resident between the ages of 18-64, meet federal income guidelines and be uninsured. Women 18-39 must be symptomatic or be determined to be high risk for breast and/or cervical cancer to be eligible. Services provided by the program include a clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam, Pap test, and any diagnostics needed to reach a final diagnosis. If a woman enrolled in EWL is diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer she may be eligible for Medicaid to pay for treatment.
LNO is made possible by the Wythe-Bland Foundation, Wythe County Community Hospital, Virginia Department of Health, American Cancer Society, and Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.