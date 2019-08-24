In response to public concern regarding claims of a rape threat reported at Marion Senior High School on Friday, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler has released the following statement:
"After an outcry on social media regarding this press release, my office revisited the information first obtained in the initial report and found that there remains no admissible evidence of a direct threat of rape made toward any individual. Misinformation about this matter has been circulating on social media.
A report was brought to school officials regarding a social media conversation which was turned over to law enforcement. The case remains under investigation and information has been turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office.
Again, this incident occurred outside the school setting and was only initially reported to school officials who immediately turned it over to law enforcement.
The parties involved in this incident are all juveniles and information obtained by law enforcement cannot be released to the public.
The safety of our children is always a priority with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and the Smyth County Schools!"
Shuler said no charges will likely be filed against either party, but noted again that the incident remains under investigation.
He advised that if anyone has information regarding the investigation, they should bring it to the sheriff's office directly.
