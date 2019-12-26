A bit of Smyth County agriculture, today and yesterday, will be featured on public television next month.
Virginia Farm Bureau shot a segment on Smyth agriculture as part of its weekly TV program called “Real Virginia,” which airs on PBS affiliates and access channels across the state as well as on YouTube and RFD-TV. The segment is titled, “County Close-up.”
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts this half-hour TV program each month for consumers and families in the commonwealth. The program focuses on both agriculture news and family-oriented stories. The show also offers cooking and gardening segments that feature products from Virginia.
“Real Virginia” takes you out to the countryside to meet the real people who provide Virginians with their food and fiber every day.
Burke Moeller is the Farm Bureau video producer who came to Smyth County recently to film a couple of farmers and tour the county.
Moeller visited Laurel Springs Farm Store, where he talked to Seth and Courtney Umbarger, and to Rita Copenhaver about Rosemont Industries.
Rita Copenhaver shared information about Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver, her husband Tom Copenhaver’s grandmother. Laura served as a director of information for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, where she advocated for strategies to develop Southwest Virginia’s agricultural economy. Laura helped local farmers by making goods out of agricultural products for homes and marketing them around the world. Fabrics were produced by her Rosemont Industries, which she established to sell household textiles made by women in this area. She encouraged cooperative marketing of farm products.
Other talents of Laura Copenhaver included writing fairytales for children, teaching at Marion College, and writing hymns.
Moeller also traveled to the properties of Jason Pratt in Sugar Grove and Justin McClellan in Stoney Battery.
“The interview went really well with Jason Pratt,” Moeller said. “I interviewed him on some of his cattle property and even got shots of a calf born that day.”
At the farm of Justin and Lori McClellan, Moeller learned that five generations have farmed the land and Justin has increased both the amount of land to 880 acres and number of beef cattle to around 600.
“I really enjoyed my visit to Smyth County,” Moeller said. “Most of the farmers I meet all around the commonwealth are great people, but what stood out to me with Justin McClellan and Jason Pratt was that they are younger than many of the farmers I’ve met. That’s encouraging. They spoke about the fact that most farmers in the county are aging, but at least the two of them are examples of men working in the business in their prime years. They were both gracious with their time and reminded me that the phrase southern hospitality is earned.”
“I also learned a lot about Laura Copenhaver. From everything Rita and others have told me, she was a remarkable woman. Smyth County residents are rightly proud of her legacy. She didn’t just help other women, although she definitely did that. She also helped sheep farmers -predominantly male - in her community find work when the entire country was dealing with economic depression. She was director of information for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. I’m proud to be working in the communications field for the same organization.”
The program featuring Smyth County will air in the last week of Jan. 24-31. You can watch “Real Virginia” every week on YouTube and on PBS and cable systems across the Old Dominion.
