MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Business is growing sweeter for a Southwest Virginia hard apple cider company that started selling its products last fall.
Tumbling Creek Cider Co., a grassroots company that is taking a from-scratch approach to making apple cider, is planting hundreds of grafted apple trees this spring — many of them heirloom varieties that will offer the best flavors for their full-bodied, heritage ciders.
Tom McMullen, a partner in the cider company, is learning the ins and outs of choosing, grafting and growing the best apples for cider, an effort that he hopes will eventually reestablish the apple industry in the region.
“When I moved to this area in 1997, there were a lot of apples being produced — many neat varieties,” said McMullen, a local connoisseur of apples, especially the older varieties that have nearly disappeared from the region.
“Since then, all of those trees are pretty much gone. Growing apples in this region is a tradition. That’s part of our goal as a community-oriented business: to help bring back the apples that used to grow in the hills of Southwest Virginia.”
The cider company hopes to be producing all of their own cider apples in the next five years. “That will save us a lot of money. Typically, cider apples can cost two to four times as much as dessert apples per bushel. And that ends up being a lot of money for the cider production,” said McMullen.
The business partner successfully hunted down people in the community who still have the heirloom varieties on their properties. Referring to Creighton Lee Calhoun’s book “Old Southern Apples,” he was able to identify several heirloom varieties in the area from which he has been able to graft, a technique where tissues of plants are joined to create a single new plant.
Some of those varieties include King David and Grimes Golden apples.
He’s also grafted Cox Orange Pippin, a variety found in the apple orchard of James Bonham, an heir to Bonham Orchards that operated in Chilhowie years ago.
McMullen, John Fowlkes and his wife, Alena Dubavaya, mentees from Appalachian Sustainable Development, and other volunteers spent many days over the last two weeks grafting 606 apple trees that will be planted in a new orchard on Kelly Ridge Farm between Hayters Gap and Meadowview.
“We found out about the mentoring program through Appalachian Sustainable Development’s Farmer and Ranching Mentoring program, and I was familiar with the cider company from having sampled their cider and seeing it in local stores,” said Fowlkes, who has moved back to the region from Colorado.
“The Appalachian region was known for growing apples when I was growing up here. I am more than intrigued that people are trying to return to that,” he said.
“We had never grafted trees before. I was unfamiliar with the process, so it was very good to learn that skill. It’s like cloning a tree. It’s interesting to see that process. The next step is to plant them.”
A hobby turns business
Tumbling Creek Cider Co. is the brainchild of four professionals — Justen Dick, Jerry Bresowar, Mark Finney and McMullen — who have spent countless afterwork hours researching and discussing how they could turn their hobby into a lucrative business that benefits the community.
“This effort has required a renaissance of knowledge. We really want to do this right and create a quality product that people will purchase and appreciate,” said McMullen.
The modern-day ciders, he explained, are more likely to be made from dessert apples found in the grocery store, such as McIntosh, Jonagold and Pink Lady, that are primarily produced for their sugar content.
Heritage ciders, however, are more complex and have tons of character, all of which can be credited to the acidic, tart flavors of cider apples.
A good hard cider, he said, requires a combination of dessert apples and cider apples, which gives it unique qualities.
“There are three things that make a good hard apple cider. It must have the proper sweetness, it must have the property acidity and tartness, and [it must have] a good level of tannin.
“When you drink strong, dry black tea, you get a dry astringent feeling on your tongue. What tannin does for a good hard cider is create a ‘mouth feel.’ It makes the cider not feel like water going over your tongue. It gives it more full body — having the sensation of being thicker than water.”
For now, Tumbling Creek Cider is made with a combination of dessert and cider apples. “In the future, we plan to have single-variety hard ciders made completely out of cider apples,” said McMullen.
“Eventually, we’ll have the capacity to make as many as 7,000 gallons of cider per year once we have a market established.”
The grafting process is labor intensive but rewarding.
“Every bud on an apple tree has the potential to become a new tree,” said McMullen.
“A good tree is made up of two parts — the scion wood, which is the apple variety you want to clone. The other part is the rootstock — the bottom half of the tree.
“When people look at a tree, they see the part above ground and think that’s the whole tree, but the root system is important for determining the height of a tree.”
For the grafting process, McMullen takes the scion wood — a few buds from the branch of an apple variety — and attaches, or grafts, the bud onto apple rootstock.
He prefers to use preordered rootstock from dwarf-sized apple trees that will grow no taller than 8 to 10 feet, making it easier to harvest the apples.
A majority of the scion wood was collected from heirloom trees he found in the area.
A grafting tool cuts out puzzle-piece shapes in the scion wood and rootstock. The two puzzle shapes fit together, and a layer of cambium wood below the bark promotes the growth of a new single tree.
The cider company will adopt the modern commercial way to grow apple trees, which is to create a high-density orchard, allowing the caregiver to get twice as many apples from one acre of land.
“We’re shooting for about 600 trees per acre.”
Hard apple cider deliveries
Last fall was a busy time for the business partners.
“We bought 60 bins of apples — 1,200 bushels — and made more than 3,000 gallons of hard cider. That cider is aging and will be bottled and kegged soon.
“That will be available for sale once the economy turns around and we can sell large amounts again.”
The outbreak of the coronavirus has slowed their marketing progress. “We hope to continue growing our company once this economic downturn is over. We’ve had a great response from our community. People want and love our cider.”
Currently, their Moonshot and Hellbender products are on sale at Food Country, Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet and Blue Hills Market, all in Abingdon.
“The governor has allowed alcohol producers like ourselves to make deliveries. We can deliver bottles of cider to customers in Washington County if they order two or more bottles,” McMullen said.
To place an order, contact Tumbling Creek Cider Co. on Facebook or send an email to TC3@tumblingcreekcider.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.