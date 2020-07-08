ABINGDON, Va. — Hats off to Derek Webb as the new mayor of Abingdon, Virginia.
He’s calm and cool and collected.
Webb marched right into the job at the July 1 meeting. And he brought his youthful zeal and wit to the town meeting; from now on, he’ll be orchestrating a very different kind of Town Council.
Why, just five years ago, you would’ve found all different council members plus a different town manager and a different police chief in charge of Abingdon.
Now, it’s a new day and a new way of working through the town’s business, with new members like James Anderson and Amanda Pillion.
It is indeed a new day with even more change to come — with a vacancy on the Town Council.
Al Bradley has resigned, which opens up the possibilities of trying to find someone else to fill his spot. Someone will be appointed, according to the town attorney, Cameron Bell.
And that will likely change the dynamic even more.
Even Bell is a newcomer, having filled the spot for only a couple of years.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani, too, has been in town little more than a year.
Times change.
Unless she is appointed or wins election again, we may no longer hear the pleas by Cindy Paterson to look deeper into issues. The former vice mayor is no longer in office.
And what about Wayne Craig?
The very spiritual former mayor of Abingdon told me that God told him to run for reelection.
Unfortunately, Craig lost the vote.
But who knows?
Craig might reappear on the planning commission or some other place.
Times change.
And so do the faces of a town.
