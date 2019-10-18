Traveling ministry program Kidz Turn is returning to Wythe County this weekend at Legacy Church in Wytheville.
The three-day event geared toward children ages 4 through 11 will begin Sunday evening.
Legacy Spokesman Cody Kenny described the event as a souped-up Vacation Bible School.
“It’s similar to Vacation Bible School, but they try to keep up with keeping kids attention, doing stuff that’s going to be fun for them, stuff that’s going to keep them entertained, involved and connected,” Kenny said.
Part of the fun includes puppet shows, games, comedy, foam chambers, music, worship and more. Kenny said the program often includes trivia games meant to challenge youth’s scripture knowledge. Other games are more Minute to Win It-style. Prizes will be awarded for games as well as other challenges, like who can bring the most guests.
Each night after the show, the ministry offers treats like cotton candy or ice cream.
“We really value the kids in our community and we believe in the Christian backing of our church, so the goal is to share the gospel—that’s the first and foremost goal— not in a way that will shove it down someone’s throat, but to share the good news and have as much fun as we can.”
Kenny said in rural areas like Southwest Virginia it can often feel as though there are not a lot of kid-friendly happenings.
“We just wanted to have that time where kids can be kids and we can share with them what we believe is good news and have a great time doing it.”
Kidz Turn has been traveling the east coast ministering to kids since 1977 in a way that is “up to date with the current kid-culture,” according to the ministry’s website.
Legacy Church hosted Kidz Turn last year and the ministry often makes a stop at the All Nation’s Church of God during the spring tour.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” Kenny said. “Even from my kids’ viewpoint, they were talking about how ‘I wish we did this every weekend.’ All the kids enjoyed it. They still sing the songs they sang when they were here and talk about the puppet.”
Shows will be held Sunday night through Wednesday night. The fun begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening around 5:30 for registration. Pre-registration can also be completed on the church’s website. Children who are not enrolled in Pre-K must be accompanied by a parent.
More information and pre-registration can be found on Legacy Church’s website at www.legacyfamily.info.
