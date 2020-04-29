A Fort Chiswell High School senior has been accepted into one of the nation’s top universities.
Come August, Aspen Abner, 18, will walk the hallowed halls of Harvard.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m not necessarily sure what to expect there, but I’m just really happy that I got accepted.”
Abner got the good news on March 26 at 7 p.m., when all Ivy League schools sent out acceptance decision notices.
“It was very stressful,” she said. “Harvard was the last school I checked. Others were saying waitlisted or rejected, and I thought, this isn’t going very well.”
Until that moment, she had planned to attend the University of Virginia
“When Harvard accepted me, I decided to go to Harvard,” she said.
Abner plans to study linguistics and hopes to teach English as a foreign language abroad after she graduates. A former Wythe County Spelling Bee champion, she loves language and words and learning about their meanings and origins.
“I would give myself a basic beginner in Italian, passable in French, and in my free time, I’m also studying Korean,” she said.
Abner’s decision to apply to Harvard came last summer after she was accepted into two summer study abroad programs. She studied in Rome, Italy, through a Brown University program and in Beijing, China, with a Yale University program. While abroad, she realized she could compete with other students with both her academic and extracurricular records.
Officials at Harvard are not the only people impressed with Abner. FCHS Principal Dyer Jackson said he has never met anyone like her.
“She is unbelievably witty, humble and so kind to others at the same time,” he said in an email. “Aspen truly loves her family, school and community.”
Jackson said he can’t recall a local student being accepted at Harvard.
“I can remember Aspen competing in a MACC match when she was an underclassman,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how she could answer most of the questions before the question was ever asked.”
Dyer said acceptance into Harvard could not have happened to a better person.
“I love Aspen and her family. You can’t find better people,” he said. “I always knew she was very special, as did all of the Pioneers. I know that we all envisioned Aspen as someone that was going to do great things that were larger than most of us, but she never acted like she was better or more intelligent. To sum it up, Aspen Abner is a wonderful student, talented musician, great competitor, and one of the smartest people I know. But, more importantly, she is a better person. She makes us all proud to be Pioneers!”
Outside of the classroom, Abner is the drum major for the FCHS Marching Band, plays tennis and competes on the school’s MACC team. She was captain of the schools three-time English MACC champions. She serves as president of three clubs: the FBLA, Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society, and the National Honor Society. In addition, she is the vice president of the International Club and a member of the journalism club.
Abner is working to complete her general arts degree from Wytheville Community College.
Harvard meets the demonstrated financial need of every admitted student. As a result, Abner will only pay about $3,500 a year.
“I might have another scholarship that covers the rest, but I will have to see about that,” she said.
As soon as Abner realized she would soon be wearing Harvard crimson, she ran to tell her mother, Toni Abner.
“It took mom about 24 hours to get over the shock,” she said,
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
