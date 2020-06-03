WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE - CANCELED: The meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, has been canceled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, June 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300, ext. 0, or email pblevins@vt.edu.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, June 9, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 10, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 10, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
