Convicted on Wednesday of slashing and beating a 72-year-old Austinville woman in 2018, a 52-year-old Jonesville man faces possible life imprisonment when he’s sentenced in May.
Harold Wayne Noe entered an Alford guilty plea to seven charges – six of them felonies – during his Wythe County Circuit Court hearing. The plea allowed him to assert his innocence while conceding that the commonwealth had enough evidence for convictions.
Based on evidence from police, a neighbor and the commonwealth, Noe broke into Wanda Smith’s Sanders Mine Road residence looking for Smith’s daughter, Ashia Davis, with whom he once had a relationship.
Davis, though, wasn’t home but Smith’s 17-year-old grandson was.
Police said Noe beat Smith and cut her throat with a knife before she played dead and – after more than an hour of crawling -- reached a neighbor’s house for help.
Noe also used an extension cord to tie up the teenager’s wrists.
After deputies arrived, the teen escaped through a door and Noe was arrested.
“He (the teen) later told deputies that Noe told him he wouldn’t hurt him if he did what Noe asked and that Noe said his ‘grandma was gone,’” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones wrote in an email summarizing the prosecution’s evidence.
Smith, who was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, has since recovered physically, Jones said.
Jones said Noe admitted to what he had done to both victims.
“When asked by an Investigator with the WCSO whether he tried to render aid to the female victim after assaulting her and cutting her throat he replied, ‘She was already gone,’” Jones wrote.
Noe was convicted of malicious assault, armed burglary, abduction, assault and battery of a family member – third or subsequent offense, misdemeanor assault, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, and grand larceny.
Jones said he refused to offer Noe a plea agreement “because of the many aggravating factors involved.”
“This was a brutal assault committed by a very dangerous man,” he wrote. “The victims, and especially the female victim, are lucky to be alive. Without the swift actions of the WCSO this incident could have turned into a tragedy of lost lives.”
Held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, Noe will be sentenced on May 21. Noe’s attorney asked the probation office to prepare a presentence report to assist they judge when deciding punishment.
