Drivers in downtown Wytheville need to start paying more attention to where and how long they park downtown as the Town Council on Monday adopted new parking times for various locations, approved plans to erect parking signs, and agreed to begin aggressively enforcing parking regulations.
“Now that all of the work is completed in the downtown area, it is necessary that we install signs in various areas depicting the length of parking that is permitted,” said Vice Mayor Jackie King. “We believe it is important that we maintain a good parking environment in the downtown area to support those businesses and services that are located there.”
In addition to new signs and parking limits, the council is looking at technology that will allow police officers to monitor and prevent parking violations downtown.
“We want to aggressively enforce the regulations downtown that will provide our visitors with the opportunity to have an enjoyable visit to the downtown area,” King said.
Time limits range from 30 minutes at spaces on Fourth Street near Counts Drug to no limit in other areas. Other parking times are two hours, with one three-hour time limit on First Street from Main to Spring Street.
Areas with no limit on parking times include Third Street from Main to Spring Street, Fifth Street from Main to Monroe Street, Seventh Street from Main to Spring Street, Seventh Street from Main to Monroe Street, Monroe Street from Sixth to 12th Street, Main Street from Fifth to 11th Street, Main Street from Sixth to 12th Street, and Spring Street.
No parking areas are First Street from Main to Monroe Street, Fifth Street from Main to Spring Street, and Monroe Street from Fourth to Sixth Street.
Parking lines will be added on Sixth Street from Monroe to Spring Street, Main Street in front of Olykoek Donuts on East Main Street and at the old recycling center near the town’s LOVE Letters.
Free parking lot signs will be removed from Withers Park, the Wytheville Town Office, at the mattress store east on Monroe Street, and at Monroe Street and Fourth Street.
In other Town Council news, the council approved a request from George Wythe High School to conduct its Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.; and approved a request from Wytheville Community College to have its WCC Sprint for Scholarships 5K Run/Walk on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m.
The Council also appointed Brynne Mabry and reappointed Rosie Tomiak as youth members to the Wytheville Recreation Commission with terms to expire Aug. 1, 2020.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.