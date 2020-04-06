Tazewell, Va. - A third Coronavirus case has been confirmed in Tazewell
The health department confirmed the third case during the weekend of April 3-5. A press release from the board of supervisors said the person lives in the Western District of the County, which includes Cedar Bluff, Claypool Hill, Wardell, Western Baptist Valley, and surrounding areas.
VDH announced the first two positive test results in the County on March 28th. The resident diagnosed in this third instance had not had any contact with those two residents. More importantly, they had not been out of the County within the past two weeks. This is significant, because it means they contracted the virus from an unknown source in the County, sometimes called community spread.
The Board continues to urge County residents to comply with State restrictions against gathering in large groups and leaving their homes unnecessarily. If you must go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance from other people and try not to touch your face.
Tom Lester, Supervisor for the Western District, said, "This sad number will grow. How fast and how high it grows is up to you."
In response to this confirmed case of community spread, the Board accelerated its advertising campaign for hand washing and social distancing with television and radio advertisements. The Board had planned the campaign in the event community spread was discovered. Acting under its emergency declaration, the Board authorized up to $10,000.00 for the first month of the heightened campaign.
According to County Administrator, Eric Young, "Right now advertising social distancing is the best thing we can do for our people. Early on we were diverting tourism funds for the spots we were buying on radio. At our Board meeting last week the Board freed up reserve funds to combat the virus. Now we are starting a more robust ad campaign. You should be hearing and seeing these ads in the days ahead. More steps will be taken as necessary, in accordance with VDH and VDEM recommendations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.