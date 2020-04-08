BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local high-risk citizens seeking assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can soon receive help from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Starting this week, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., those that are considered high-risk members of the community may call the Sheriff’s Office in Blountville to pick up essential items they may need.
“I know that we are living in a challenging time because of COVID-19,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Friday. “This anxious and unusual time brings unforeseen difficulties, but I feel as a community that we can rise to the challenge.”
Cassidy said his office is dedicated to quality public safety, and the office wants to support and assist in any way necessary.
“It is our hope that beginning this program on Monday, April 6, will help those members of our community that are most vulnerable,” Cassidy said. “I want the members of the community to know that we are living with this life-altering pandemic right alongside each and every one of them. During the next few weeks, let’s all work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
High-risk citizens include senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
Sullivan County residents in need of help can call 423-279-6064 or 423-279-7506.
