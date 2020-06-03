ABINGDON, Va. — A local veterans services representative wants veterans and their families in Southwest Virginia to know they have not been forgotten as the coronavirus crisis continues to transform our daily lives.
Leanna Craig, West Region director for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and its Virginia Veteran and Family Support program, said veterans can still receive the same important services even though its offices, including the Abingdon location, have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 regulations.
Based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s Declared State of Emergency due to COVID-19, Virginia Department of Veterans Services offices are operating at a reduced capacity until further notice to protect the health of those they serve.
“We’re still ensuring we provide the same services and connections to veterans and their families throughout Southwest Virginia to help them overcome their challenges,” she said.
“The Virginia Department of Veterans Services provides outreach, connection and support to veterans and their families throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. We provide those services in every single county of Southwest Virginia.”
Craig said their offices had to get creative in order to serve local veterans during the pandemic.
Until further notice, representatives of the veteran services are working from their homes, assisting veterans by mail, email and phone or video calls.
“A lot of our work historically has been done in person, where we can work one-to-one with veterans and their family members. During COVID-19, we’re adapting to [find] creative ways to still provide those services,” said the director.
Craig said she’s concerned there has been a decrease in calls to their offices since their facilities closed in March. “Typically, people know where our offices are. They can walk in and be seen face-to-face and not have to search for a number to call.
“A lot of people — especially our older veterans — like face-to-face service. That’s why we set up video calls with the veterans. We realize it doesn’t take the place of an in-person meeting, but we implement what we can to make sure we supply the same services,” she said.
“We don’t want the community to think we’re not accessible. Our big concern is they don’t realize our services are still available even though the offices are temporarily empty.”
Craig said, since their offices closed, they have assisted veterans with a variety of needs, including behavioral health, housing, financial and budget management assistance and food.
“Some veterans have been furloughed or laid off and [are] not sure where to turn or what to do next.”
Jami Kinkead, a resource specialist for the Virginia Department of Veteran Services in Abingdon, said before COVID-19, their office would see as many as 50 veterans and their family members weekly.
“Our office is very beneficial for local veterans. It’s basically your one-stop shop for veterans if they need to access Virginia Veteran and Family Support or benefits services, such as filing Virginia claims, applying for pensions or any other needs.”
According to Jeb Hockman, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Veteran Services in Richmond, Virginia, the state agency was established to make sure Virginia veterans receive the benefits they earned from their service.
He said many times people confuse their agency with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, which is a federal agency that provides comprehensive health care.
“The Virginia Department of Veteran Services helps to make sure veterans receive all of the federal benefits they are eligible for, such as education, medicine and pensions. This results in billions of dollars feeding back into the state’s economy,” said Hockman.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, has named Virginia the No. 1 state for military veterans to retire for the second consecutive year.
Hockman explained the Department of Veteran Services is organized into seven service delivery sections: benefits; veteran and family support; veterans’ education; transition and employment; care centers; veterans’ cemeteries; and the Virginia War Memorial.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the agency provides Virginia veterans with cemetery services in Dublin, Amelia and Suffolk, as well as access to two long-term care facilities in Salem and Richmond. Two additional long-term care centers are planned for Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia,” he said.
In addition to the Abingdon office, veterans can be served at facilities in Big Stone Gap and Wytheville.
Virginia Department of Veteran Services covers all counties in Southwest Virginia and can be reached at 276-623-0070.
For more information or to speak with a representative, veterans can contact the Department of Veterans Services West Region Office by calling 540-556-9112, or by visiting www.dvs.virginia.gov for contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.