ABINGDON, Va. — It was like a whirlwind of words when attorney Greg Habeeb began speaking to the Board of Supervisors about “a casino.”
“But,” he said, “this is not about a casino.”
What a salesman.
Habeeb presented a relentless campaign at the Jan. 28 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon.
And Washington?
Why Washington County?
Well, that’s where the proposed Pinnacle development in Virginia lies along U.S. Highway 58 — with plans for a hotel, water park and, yes, casino.
Specifically, this is the Cherokee Casino and Resort at The Pinnacle.
Habeeb promised this plan was worth “thousands and thousands of jobs.”
What’s more, he said, “It’s about better health care, better education and, frankly, literally, a better life for all of Southwest Virginia.”
Habeeb, of Salem, Virginia, called gaming “the hook to bring in the big fish.”
With that, I started to snicker.
And then I really laughed as Habeeb said, “This is the honey that brings the bees.”
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians plans to invest $250 million for this project, Habeeb said.
“And I care about these folks leaving this money behind,” Habeeb added. “This is about lifting all these ships.”
Right now, however, casinos are not yet legal in Virginia.
But Habeeb did not seem discouraged, even as he said, “There’s a lot to go between today and groundbreaking.”
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.