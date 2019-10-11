The time for crisp afternoons, warm apple cider and spooky nights is near and in Tazewell County there’s plenty of ways to celebrate.
Ghost tours, haunted houses, festivals and other events are on tap throughout the month.
This weekend, paranormal lovers and history buffs alike can enjoy a ghost tour through the Sanders House in Bluefield. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the Sanders House’s Twisted History tour will allow visitors to step back in time and hear from the ghosts of area residents. Admission is $5 per person.
On Saturday, the Town of Richlands will kick off its annual Fall Festival at 8:30 a.m. with a Halloween Hustle 5K. This year’s festival theme is “The Wizard of Oz.” Showings of the classic movie will be held at the Richlands branch of the Tazewell County Library and at the First Christian Church. Events include a Chilli Cookoff, corn hole competition, cruise-in, live music, artist exhibit by local photographer Emily Ball, and more. Kids’ activities include games, crafts, a character meet-and-greet, face painting and a petting zoo. Winners of the Chilli Cook off and business window decorating contest will be announced at 7 p.m.
Every weekend through the end of the month, the Crab Orchard Museum offers the chance to meander through an elaborate three-and-a-half acre corn maze. This year’s theme: Butterfly Metamorphosis. Flashlight tours are available after dark on Fridays and Saturdays. Children can also head over to the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to pick the perfect pumpkin. The fun also includes “Punkin’ Chunkin’,” wagon rides and other activities. Pumpkins, gourds, corn fodder and mums are available for purchase, as are refreshments. Discounted admission to the museum is available to corn maze patrons. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Maze tickets are $10 for those 13 and up, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and under get in free. All proceeds benefit the museum.
Over in Cedar Bluff, similar activities will take place each weekend at the Farmer’s Daughter Maze. At $8 per person, tickets include access to the maze, a wagon ride, playground, putt-putt golf, animal petting, corn pool play and a slideshow. Admission also covers access to the grounds for photography. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, noon on Wednesdays and 6 p.m. most Fridays
October 26 promises to bring opportunities for fun and sweet treats all over the county.
In Cedar Bluff, the second annual Halloweentown event is set to kick off at 5 p.m. with a town-sponsored trunk-or-treat event. The town-wide event has a little something for everyone. A Jack-O-Lantern carving contest, corn hole tournament and chilli cook off offer those with a competitive bone to show off their skills and warm their taste buds. Over at the elementary school, creatures and ghouls will scare the pants off visitors with a haunted house. Tours are based on age and scare factor. Other Halloweentown activities include a cruise in, costume contests, hayrides, bonfires and live music. For individual event details, visit the town’s website.
In Jewell Ridge, the annual Fall Festival will be held at the Jewell Ridge Elementary School. Activities will include a haunted house, putt-putt golf, and bowling lane, among others. Games are a$1 each or $5 for 6. A costume contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Opportunities to collect sweets in Richlands will begin at 5 p.m. with a Trunk-or-Treat Bash hosted by the Richlands Police Department.
Trunk-or-treating opportunities will wrap up in Tazewell on Halloween evening on Main Street at 6 p.m. A costume contest and best-decorated trunk contest are planned during the event.
