A woman has died after her vehicle crashed and turned upside down in a creek.

At 11:49 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which occurred near Rich Valley Road and Old Saltworks Road in Washington County.

According to a state police spokesperson, Abingdon Fire and Swift Water Rescue responded to the scene and pulled the driver from the vehicle. She was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

