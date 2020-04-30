Captured on Wednesday morning in Fort Chiswell following a vehicle and foot chase, a Pulaski County man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after deputies accused him of having illegal drugs and firearms with altered serial numbers.
Dezmon Dewayne Harmon, 27, is being held without bond following a 5:42 a.m. traffic stop in the Flying J parking lot off of Exit 80.
According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline, a deputy stopped Harmon’s 2000 Chevrolet Suburban for having a loud exhaust.
Cline said Harmon told the officer he didn’t have a license before speeding away in reverse and almost hitting the deputy as he walked behind the Suburban to speak to Harmon on the driver’s side.
“The backup deputy arrived on the scene as this was happening and began to pursue the Suburban,” Cline wrote in a press release. “The vehicle came to a sudden stop before entering Fort Chiswell Road. The driver fled the car while the car was rolling backward. The Suburban struck the deputy’s car. The deputies gave chase on foot and were able to apprehend the suspect.”
Cline said Harmon had two clear baggies of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. When officers searched the Suburban, they found a concealed, loaded sawed-off shotgun next to the driver’s seat and a 9 mm pistol, Cline said. The serial numbers had been removed from both weapons.
Harmon was charged with driving suspended, eluding police, drug possession, marijuana possession, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a gun with drugs, possession of a firearm while under a protective order, removal of a serial number from a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and destruction of property.
Arraigned on Thursday, his preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 13 in Wythe County General District Court.
He also has a May 4 attorney appointment scheduled in Pulaski County Circuit Court related to probation violation allegations there.
Harmon was put on probation in December 2019 after being convicted of two misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member charges. One was reduced from malicious wounding, and the other was reduced from strangulation.
