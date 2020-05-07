A Bluefield, Virginia man long a suspect in his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance in Holly Springs, North Carolina, was taken into custody by Tazewell County deputies late Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.
Monica Moynan, 23, was last seen by someone other than her ex-boyfriend Brian Sluss in April 2019 and was reported missing in mid-July, according search warrants filed in Tazewell County Circuit Court last fall.
According to the application for the warrants, Moynan and Sluss had had an on-again and off-again relationship for approximately five years and had two daughters together.
During that five -year period, the warrants say, the two had a history of domestic violence, and police in Holly Springs were contacted multiple times. During one incident in 2017, according to the documents, Moynan told family and friends that Sluss “was choking her to the point she thought she was going to die.”
According to North Carolina media reports, Holly Springs investigators have suspected Sluss’ involvement since she was reported missing.
Following Moynan’s disappearance, Sluss, 44, came to stay with his parents at their Terrace Lane home in Bluefield last summer.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Maj. Harold Heatley said TCSO has been working in a support role with the Holly Springs Police Department since that time.
According to the court documents filed in Tazewell County, Holly Springs detectives travelled to Virginia in August to speak with Bluefield Police Sgt. Tim Carroll who encountered Sluss during a shoplifting report at Wal-Mart. Sluss told Carroll that Moynan had left him and the two children in Virginia with nothing and said he didn’t have anyone to take care of his children.
Sluss was later found guilty of the shoplifting charge in Tazewell County General District Court.
During an interview in Tazewell with Holly Springs detectives later that day, Sluss, who had previously said Moynan was addicted to drugs and had taken off, told the investigators that she didn’t really have a drug problem, but was depressed.
The Raleigh-based News & Observer reported that Sluss had also admitted to police to using Moynan’s phone to communicate with her friends and family while pretending to be her.
TCSO Det. J. Harder noted in the search warrant application that Sluss had been in possession of Moynan’s phone, EBT card and vehicle on July 23.
The investigation into Moynan’s disappearance soon became an investigation into her death.
The Tazewell County search warrants sought to collect electronics within the Terrace Lane home that could contain information about Moynan’s disappearance and suspected murder.
“Through the investigation it is known that Brian communicated with his parents via text and phone calls on the day Monica allegedly died until Brian went into his parents’ house,” Harder wrote in the application.
According to a News & Observer report around that same time, investigators had found traces of Moynan’s blood in a kitchen, warrants stated. While the warrants didn’t say which kitchen, a Holly Springs investigator told the News & Observer that it was not at the Bluefield home.
Cell phones, laptops and cameras were collected as evidence from the Terrace Lane residence. A soil sample from the rear of the home was also taken and a search of the surrounding area was conducted, Heatley confirmed.
According to North Carolina news reports, Moynan’s body has still not been located, but a Wake County grand jury found enough evidence to indict Sluss on the murder charge Tuesday morning.
Heatley said Holly Springs investigators contacted TCSO after the indictment was issued and travelled back to Bluefield for Sluss’ arrest. Heatley said Sluss waived his Wednesday morning extradition hearing and was transported back to Wake County for prosecution.
According to area news reports, Moynan and Sluss’ two children have been in the care of Moynan’s family since shortly after Moynan was declared missing.
