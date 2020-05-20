A Kingsport-based judge dismissed a burglary charge Thursday against Angela Boswell, the grandmother of a Blountville toddler whose remains were found in March, but she still faces a number of other charges.
Boswell, 42, was arrested in March after authorities accused her of breaking into her parents’ home in a trailer park near Kingsport, where TVs, guns and an electric handsaw were reported missing.
She was taken into custody in Kingsport on March 26 and charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money — the latter two charges based on items officials said they found on her when she was taken to the Sullivan County jail.
Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, a toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this year and whose body was later found on family property in Blountville. No one has been charged in the child’s disappearance or death.
A preliminary hearing Thursday morning focused on charges stemming from the reported break-in at Boswell’s parents’ house March 25 and her subsequent arrest.
Kingsport General Sessions Court Judge Mark Toohey said he found probable cause for charges of theft under $10,000, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money and criminal simulation, which will now be bound over to a Sullivan County grand jury.
However, Toohey dismissed the aggravated burglary charge.
The rulings came after testimony from Boswell’s father, David Jones, as well as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detective who investigated and a neighbor in the trailer park who said he saw Boswell and a man remove items from Jones’ home.
Toohey swore in each witness over Zoom, a videoconferencing app being used to conduct court proceedings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The neighbor said he saw Boswell, a man and a woman pull up in a car outside the home and Boswell and the man walk up to the covered porch. He estimated they were out of his sight for about five minutes, and then he saw them carry a “black box and a tripod-looking thing” back to the car. He added that they went in and out of the house at least three times.
The neighbor said he did not call the police because Boswell had been living at the home, and he figured she was picking up items.
Jones and his wife, Wanda, were not home at the time, and Jones testified that he called the police because there were items missing other than personal items that belonged to Angela. The door appeared to have “been jimmied a little,” he said.
When authorities were at the scene, Detective Jonathan Bright said they found the trailer’s door appeared to have been pried open.
Bright said he later interviewed Boswell, who he said admitted to being at the residence and loading some items into the vehicle.
“She made it appear that it was the male’s idea,” Bright said.
The man — identified as Larry Chad Fields — has been wanted in connection with the reported break-in, but Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt said Thursday he remains at large.
The detective said the conversation with Boswell was recorded, but he did not specifically recall what she said about how they entered the home and what particular items were taken.
Although she did not make any formal statements during the preliminary hearing, Angela Boswell waved at Jones when Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Joshua Parsons asked him how he was related to Boswell and whether he could identify her on the call.
“Hey, Dad,” said Boswell, who appeared on the call from the jail wearing a gray jumpsuit.
Waving some more, she added, “I love you.”
Jones said his daughter is welcome at his home anytime, but about a week before the reported break-in, he told her that her boyfriend, William McCloud, could no longer live with them.
McCloud and Boswell were charged in February with stealing a vehicle that was sought when authorities were searching for the missing child, Evelyn. That case is ongoing and based out of Bristol, Tennessee, but McCloud does not face any charges in connection to the reported break-in. Boswell previously told the Bristol Herald Courier they did not steal the car in question.
“We finally told my daughter he had to go,” Jones said about McCloud.
But Jones disputed the accuracy of a statement in the police report, which states that Jones said his daughter “was told she was not welcomed back” at the residence. She was — and still is — welcome, Jones told the court.
“She had permission to be there at all times?” asked Whitney Taylor, a Kingsport-based attorney representing Boswell.
“Any time she wanted to,” Jones replied.
Asked whether he gave a recorded or written statement to police, Jones said “not that I’m aware of.”
Despite his daughter being accused of breaking into his home, Jones still said “she’s welcome any time she wants to come.”
“Even now?” Taylor asked.
“Even now,” Jones said.
Toohey said the bond for this case will remain at $50,000.
Boswell’s daughter, Megan Boswell, is also being held at the Sullivan County jail as part of a separate case.
Megan Boswell faces charges of filing a false report in connection with the disappearance of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. At a hearing last week in Sullivan County Criminal Court, a judge set a bond motion hearing in that case for May 28. Megan Boswell’s bond is currently set at $150,000.
A prosecutor also said last week that more than 25 hours of recorded interviews need to be reviewed before Megan Boswell’s case goes to a grand jury.
On Thursday, Seabolt, with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the investigation into Evelyn’s death and disappearance “remains active and ongoing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.