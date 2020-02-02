Accused of housing their four children in a rat-infested residence, an Ivanhoe couple will now stand trial on felony child endangerment charges.
April Carlene Gochnour, 29, and William Hyles Gochnour Sr. 30, were indicted on Jan. 21, according to recently unsealed Wythe County Circuit Court documents.
April Gochnour was indicted on nine felony child endangerment counts, and William Gochnour was indicted on 10.
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline said the department started investigating the couple on Aug. 22, 2019, after getting a complaint from the Wythe County Department of Social Services.
“The living conditions had large rodents (rats) living in the home,” Cline wrote in an email. “Upon further investigation, it was determined that one of the children (an 11-month-old) had been bitten multiple times by these large rats. The house was full of trash with the rodents being seen running around.”
Cline said the parents admitted the Felts Lane residence provided “horrible living conditions for the children.” He said they also knew about the child being bitten but failed to seek medical help.
In January of last year, Wythe County Community Hospital recognized the couple for having the first baby of 2019.
Employed at Carrington Place for three years, April Gochnour has no criminal record, according to court documents. State records show she’s licensed as a nurse’s aide until August.
In October of last year, April Gochnour created a Go Fund Me page titled “Home for My Kids.”
Saying that she had “major depressive disorder” and was “struggling” she asked for donations on the online site.
“There is 1,000 saved for buying a used trailer, but with credit scores in the lower 500s we were unable to get approved, even by the FHA,” she wrote. “Any help would be a blessing.”
As of Friday, the post, which was seeking $20,000, had no donations.
Unemployed for two months, William Gochnour also has no criminal record.
Both he and his wife are free on $5,000 bonds and will be arraigned Feb. 27.
No trial dates have been set.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
