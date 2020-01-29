MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Meadowview family struggling to pay medical bills for their child with special needs is hoping they can help an older sibling attend a unique learning experience this summer — with the help of some community fundraising.
A few weeks ago, 10-year-old Cole Mitchell got a mysterious letter in the mail soon after returning home from school.
The letter told Cole he had been nominated to participate in the Envision National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) Pathways to STEM, a six-day summer program for elementary school students interested in exploring future career possibilities.
“It was a big surprise,” said Cole. “I’m really excited and happy I got it.”
The Envision program will be held this summer at the National 4-H Conference Center outside of Washington, D.C., and Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Cole’s parents, John and Tasha Mitchell, support their son’s new adventure but worry about the financial burden — a $2,500 tuition fee — it may cause their family of three boys.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity for Cole, but my husband and I have racked our brains to come with ideas for paying the tuition for the residential program,” said the mother.
The parents insist the opportunity is a much-needed reward for their eldest son, who often has to take a backseat in a family who must care for a younger child with severe limitations.
“We want this opportunity to honor Cole. He’s missed out on parties and vacations throughout the years, but he’s always been very understanding,” said the mother.
“Cole makes really good grades at school. He’s very mature around other people. He’s always taking care of the underdog. He’s really big-hearted.
“I am certain Cole’s character is a big reason he was nominated by his fourth-grade teacher at Meadowview Elementary for this opportunity.”
The program is designed to give future leaders like Cole opportunities to discover personal strengths and to begin to acquire the leadership and life skills needed for a successful career.
The youth will have the opportunity to explore a future career in STEM pathways, including medicine, engineering and crime scene investigation. The hands-on workshops will focus on self-management, time management, communication, collaboration and goal-setting.
Fundraising activities
Patty Mitchell, Cole’s grandmother and an administrative assistant at Patrick Henry High School, has stepped up to the plate, organizing fundraising events that will help raise the tuition money.
“I’ve already gotten permission to sponsor a ‘Jean/Hat Day’ here at Patrick Henry. The faculty pays $1 to wear jeans that day, and the students pay $1 to wear hats. It’s a good go-to fundraiser for us,” said Mitchell.
David Carroll, director of choirs at the high school, has agreed to use time at their spring concert to share Cole’s story with the audience, giving people the opportunity to support his adventure.
Other fundraising efforts include food sales and possibly a silent auction at the school.
“We’re going to see that Cole gets to go — somehow,” said Mitchell. “We’re trying to avoid getting in a huge financial bind doing so.
“I’m not begging for money. We will find it somehow. But if someone feels led to lighten our load, I will graciously accept that, too.”
Honoring Cole
“We want this opportunity to be something that honors Cole and something that allows him to express himself without having to worry about the event being cut short because of his brother’s health conditions,” said Mitchell.
Cole’s mother said the family has adjusted to the round-the-clock care that her son requires, but the limitations often prevent them from doing things as a family. “We have to be very careful when we leave the house. We try to wipe everything down — even the playground equipment and restaurants are dangerous altogether,” said the mother.
Cole’s younger brother, Caleb, suffers from a very rare genetic disorder that has caused him to be nonverbal and allergic to all foods except for the prescription formula he is fed daily. Even having a hint of food that touches his skin can trigger a severe — even deadly — allergic reaction in the child.
“We’ve been through several geneticists, and he doesn’t have anything known. He doesn’t have the genetic makeup of anyone else in the world,” said his grandmother.
“We’ve been to so many specialists, so many doctors and so many visits. So, there is no diagnosis other than multiple genetic disorders, and he also has a secondary diagnosis of autism.”
Despite the struggles the family faces on a daily basis, Cole often is a shining star who comforts and reassures.
“Sometimes Cole is the only one who can calm his younger brother, who gets easily frustrated. He really is a blessing to our family,” said the mother.
“That’s why we want to honor him with this opportunity, if it’s God’s will.”
To learn more about fundraisers to benefit Cole Mitchell, contact Patty Mitchell at pmitchell@wcs.k12.va.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.