A Bristol, Virginia, native, Browning has appeared in numerous television commercials and regional events as “The Mayberry Deputy,” a well-honed impersonation of Barney Fife, Don Knotts’ character from “The Andy Griffith Show.” Browning has been an actor, director and administrator for the performing arts since the 1960s, working for theater college programs and Theatre Bristol, but now he has branched out to a new kind of art — painting.
Working mainly with acrylics and oils, Browning has spent the past few years experimenting with different styles and techniques learned from YouTube and other instructional art videos. He has developed his own style as an “outsider artist” with no formal training, as he details in his artist’s statement.
“I discovered my painting style reflects my live performance style, geared clearly toward improvisation and trial and error,” he wrote. “… I am encouraged as I realize that the creative, visual arts are not limited to a certain age or status. I have also discovered, through painting, that one can grow as an artist and express feelings, ideas and images, using multiple genres, throughout our entire lives.”
His exhibit, “Experiential Improvisations,” will open with a reception, gallery talk and demonstration on Friday, Feb. 14, from 7-9 p.m. at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics on 152 E. Main St. All work will be displayed and available for purchase through March 21. For more information, call 276-628-1486 or visit http://barrphotographics.com.
