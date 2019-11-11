Injured in a Saturday afternoon shootout with a Wythe County deputy, a Rural Retreat man who was out on bond for a concealed weapon offense is facing new charges, including attempted capital murder.
Police announced Monday that they had obtained three arrest warrants for 28-year-old William Cody Grimes who was shot several times after fighting with an unnamed deputy who encountered Grimes while responding to stolen vehicle report.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the deputy went to the 500 block of Chinquapin Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday after the stolen vehicle hit a tree.
“Grimes assaulted the deputy and a struggle took place over the deputy’s handgun,” the release said. “During the struggle Grimes took the firearm from the deputy and began firing at the deputy several times….”
A bullet hit the deputy’s holster as he took cover behind his patrol vehicle, the release said.
After getting his patrol rifle from his vehicle, the officer returned fire and hit Grimes several times.
The deputy was treated and released at a local hospital, and Grimes, who was airlifted, remains hospitalized, police said.
Grimes faces charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny.
Arrested Sept. 28, Grimes was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, and was released on bond pending his Dec. 3 trial date.
In 2014, he was charged with possessing a gun with drugs, but the charge was later dropped, according to court records.
The Virginia State Police is investigating Saturday’s shooting, which was nearly one year to the day after another Wythe County deputy was shot and injured and a suspect killed in a Max Meadows shooting.
Last November, Deputy Jacob Goins was shot in the leg after he and a state trooper traded shots with an armed robbery suspect at the local Greyhound station.
The shooting was ruled justified.
Another deputy and trooper were involved in an unrelated shooting in May in Wytheville. An armed suspect was shot and killed after shooting at police while driving a stolen vehicle. That shooting was also ruled justified, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.
