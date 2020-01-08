ABINGDON, Va. — Before retiring, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman signed off the radio at 4:10 p.m. last Tuesday for the last time.
Newman, who has been the county sheriff for 20 years, is retiring. He will be replaced by Blake Andis.
Newman previously served as an officer at the Chilhowie Police Department and a trooper with the Virginia State Police.
The Sheriff’s Office shared video of Newman’s last sign-off on Facebook. During the recording, the dispatcher thanks Newman for his 40 years in law enforcement and 20 years as sheriff.
