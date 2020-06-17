BRISTOL, Tenn. — Charges filed against two people accused of stealing a car that authorities sought as they searched earlier this year for a missing Blountville toddler were bound over to a Sullivan County grand jury last week.
Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 34, appeared in Bristol General Sessions Court, where Judge Klyne Lauderback found probable cause for the theft charges to move forward.
Angela Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were found in March on family property in Blountville following an extensive search that began when the toddler was reported missing in February.
No one has been charged in Evelyn Boswell’s death.
Boswell and McCloud — her boyfriend at the time — were arrested Feb. 21 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, after they were found in a BMW sought in connection to an Amber Alert issued in the search for Evelyn. Both were charged with stealing the car, extradited to Tennessee, jailed and then released on bail.
Boswell previously told the Bristol Herald Courier they did not steal the vehicle.
The pair returned to the Sullivan County jail this spring due to charges unrelated to the Evelyn Boswell case.
Neither of the defendants spoke at the hearing, but two witnesses provided testimony.
Melissa Wood, who originally owned the vehicle, testified that she was going to sell it to Angela Boswell’s daughter, Megan Boswell, in February. At that time, Megan Boswell was dating her son, Hunter Wood, and Boswell took the vehicle Feb. 13 to get it checked out, she said.
The BMW was not returned, and no money was exchanged, Wood said.
“She was supposed to be purchasing it for her mother, but I never received payment on it,” Wood testified.
Ricky Curtis, an attorney representing William McCloud, asked whether Wood ever told Angela Boswell or McCloud that they were not allowed to drive the car.
“I don’t even know him, and I’ve met her once, so no,” Wood said, glancing over at McCloud and then Boswell.
Wood said she wasn’t sure whether her son may have given them permission to drive the BMW.
The second witness was Jason Adams, a detective with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. Adams said he was one of the detectives who stopped the vehicle Feb. 21 when it was spotted in their county. They were contacted by the FBI to be on the lookout for the vehicle, he said.
Angela Boswell and William McCloud were both in the BMW, Adams said. Boswell told authorities that she purchased the car from her daughter’s boyfriend, but she did not have documentation of the sale, Adams said.
The couple was arrested after officials confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen in the National Crime Information Center and that an active warrant had been issued for them out of Tennessee.
Both defendants sat quietly throughout the hearing. They wore gray jail jumpsuits and face masks — the latter a precaution required of courtroom occupants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauderback set the next court date on the car theft charges for Aug. 14.
Boswell and McCloud are involved in other cases in Sullivan County. Boswell was arrested in March after authorities accused her of breaking into her parents’ home near Kingsport. She faces charges of theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money. Bail is $50,000 in that case.
Meanwhile, McCloud was arrested last month on charges of domestic assault, child abuse, child neglect and a violation of an order of protection. He is jailed on $50,000 bail and will appear in criminal court for that case on July 10.
In a separate case, Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, was indicted last month by a Sullivan County grand jury on 11 counts of making false reports to authorities as they searched for her daughter.
Megan Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail, and her next court date is July 31.
A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed that the investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.
“The investigation into the death of Evelyn Boswell is still active and investigators continue to work on it,” Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote in an email. “There is not any new information that we can share at this time.”
