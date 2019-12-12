A man is facing resisting arrest and felony probation violation charges after Washington County police took him into custody after an hours-long standoff in Abingdon.
The standoff came Wednesday night after police attempted to arrest 43-year-old Christopher John Tiller, formerly of Marion, on a probation violation charge at a home on Railroad Street in Abingdon.
Multiple rounds of tear gas were used to force Tiller out of the residence. He surrendered to police around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
Tiller is charged with resisting arrest, one count probation violation out of Washington County and two counts probation violation out of Smyth County.
With a lengthy criminal history in both counties, Tiller has a history of avoiding arrest. His Smyth County record includes two separate charges of eluding police.
Tiller is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.
The Bristol Herald Courier Contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.