Voters, candidates and election officials across Virginia are in a holding pattern after Gov. Ralph Northam announced last Wednesday he wants to move locality elections from May 5 to coincide with the Nov. 3 general election.
Northam announced his plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his regular briefing and via a statement to the news media. Such a change must be approved by the General Assembly, which is scheduled to return to Richmond on April 22 — just 12 days before the election.
“We have wrestled with our options, and none of them are ideal or perfect,” Northam said. “No one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot. Holding in-person elections right now would put the health of voters and our election workers at risk. Therefore, I am recommending we move the May election to November.”
He is unilaterally moving the planned June 9 Republican primary vote two weeks later to June 23 for the same reason.
Northam said he spoke with lawmakers about the option.
Asked by a reporter if he might call a special session to get action sooner, Northam said he plans to wait for the reconvened session that’s now a week away.
“Postponing these elections is the best way to protect democracy without endangering public health or violating the stay-at-home order,” Northam said.
However, the governor is recommending that all absentee votes already cast be discarded, forcing people to vote again for November.
Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner reinforced that point, saying absentee ballots that have already been cast will be discarded, and voters will receive one ballot in November on which to vote. One reason to start over would be to ensure all ballots are eligible, since some early absentee voters could possibly move away or die before November.
State Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, predicted lawmakers would likely approve the move.
“We will probably agree to move the elections,” Kilgore said. “The issue is, what do we do with the ballots already cast? … I am sure there will be a lot of questions.”
This spring Virginia’s state Department of Elections has actively promoted using absentee ballots to “vote from home” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Local registrars were surprised by the governor's decision.
“We’re just waiting for additional information right now,” Washington County General Registrar Derek Lyall said. “Right now, we’re proceeding as if the election will happen [May 5] — until the General Assembly takes action one way or the other on April 22.”
Lyall’s office only has an Abingdon Town Council election for May and has already received about 255 absentee votes thus far, which equates to about 27% of total turnout for that same election four years ago.
Bristol Virginia Registrar Penny Limburg said her office recently mailed postcards urging voters to vote absentee and has been “overwhelmed” with the response, mailing out hundreds of applications and ballots in recent days for the City Council and School Board election.
“This would have been fine two weeks ago, but now we’ve received hundreds of ballots, and hundreds of applications have been sent out. I’m not sure what we’re supposed to do between now and April 22,” she said.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads also has questions.
“There are provisions in city charters from across the commonwealth that must be taken into consideration by the General Assembly when making its decision,” Eads said.
For example, the governor said those currently in office would just continue serving until November. However, Bristol’s city charter prescribes that terms end June 30 and that those elected in May must take the oath of office on July 1.
