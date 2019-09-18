ABINGDON, Va. — Growing up in Dickenson County, Virginia, Charlotte Parsons never thought she’d become a librarian — even though she played library as a child and worked in her elementary school library.
Now, just days before she is set to retire from a 26-year career as director of Washington County Public Library, Parsons reflected on the pathway that led her to the dream job, her transition to an electronic-dominant workplace and her resolve to maintain the library as a gateway to the community.
A retirement party honoring Parsons is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the main library in Abingdon. The retirement party is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
“It’s been a hard decision to retire,” said Parsons, 64. “I love learning about new resources and working with staff to develop new ways to do our work better.”
At the edge of retirement, she still continues to push for renovations in the library.
“We’re working on expanding the children’s collection now, replacing worn titles and regrouping materials so they are easier to find.”
The director, who originally wanted a career in social work, majored in history in college and taught school in Dickenson County. After returning to school to get certified as a school librarian, Parsons and her husband moved to Washington County, where she instead began working as a reference librarian at Washington County Public Library.
“I loved it,” said Parsons, who had found her niche. While working part time at the Abingdon library, she commuted from Abingdon to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, taking one course at a time to earn a graduate degree in information services.
She became director of the Abingdon library in 1993 and, according to her, has enjoyed every minute of the ride.
“I’m going to miss her so much,” said Dianne Lester, administrative assistant to Parsons, who began working at the library in 1994. “We’re like a team.”
The changing face of libraries
Throughout her career, Parsons has witnessed dramatic changes in the library system and the ways people are using the library.
Digital media is changing the face of libraries.
“Some people say that’s going to be the death of libraries, but I don’t agree. It’s giving us the opportunities to do things in a different but better way.
“As the internet developed, the library had a new opportunity and responsibility,” Parsons said. “It wasn’t enough to provide information and reading materials for enjoyment, as we had done and still do, with our traditional materials. Each member of our staff had to learn how to use the internet and electronic devices and then teach the public to use these new tools.
“I’ve been very pleased how we’ve been able to adapt to new technology over the years.
“Our use of electronic materials will continue to grow tremendously, but I don’t see us getting rid of books. It’s going to be a long time — if ever — before everyone is comfortable giving up that book you can hold in your hands.”
When Parsons came on board, there were no computers, except for a copier machine. Now, there are more than 70 public and staff computers at the main library and its branches.
There were also no children’s programs held throughout the county. Now, the library engages family and youth in a host of programs, including its popular Summer Reading Program.
“Back then, the focus was people coming into the library asking for assistance. Now, we strive to make materials in our libraries easy to find, and we are constantly developing new ways to serve our many patrons electronically,” she said.
Partnerships with the library
The director foresees libraries becoming more dependent on community partners.
Building partnerships strengthens the ties to the community and builds positive relationships, according to her.
“When funds are tight, we often need to support each other and collaborate. That creates better services for everyone involved. As funding becomes harder to obtain, you have to be aggressive to find that funding and establish the partnerships needed to succeed,” Parsons said.
While director, Parsons made the decision to become a member of the Holston Associated Libraries consortium. “We share an automation system that is top-of-the-line with King University, Emory & Henry College and Tazewell County. This enables us to share and borrow resource materials freely. Last year, we routed 17,000 items among the four libraries, and we can do it within a two-day notice.”
Parsons also worked to establish the Washington County Public Library Foundation for which “A Tisket, A Tasket, A Literary Basket” became a local popular fundraiser for the library. The Friends of the Library group has also become strong under Parson’s leadership. Parsons believes having the library foundation and Friends of the Library become strong supporters is one of the most important contributions she has made to the long-term success of the library.
The main library and its four branches function as a system now, but that wasn’t the case when Parsons became director.
“We didn’t communicate or share books with the branch libraries. Each branch was run independently. Now, we have improved and equalized services in our libraries,” said Parsons.
The director was also instrumental in developing projects to renovate space in a former school in the Hayters Gap community, to renovate the Peery building in the Glade Spring town square and to construct a new Damascus branch, which opened in 2012.
Parsons said these projects were difficult. “Most were like putting a puzzle together. Finding the money for the projects was very difficult, but the end result is something I am very proud of. I regret we have not been able to provide the users of the libraries in Abingdon and Mendota with facilities as attractive and functional.”
Competitive services
The days may be gone when books were manually checked out with a rubber stamp, but something that hasn’t changed is customer service at the library.
“We’re like a store,” Parsons said. “We have to give people what they want and treat them well, or they’re not going to return even though we’re free. People have other options, and we have to be mindful of that in order to keep them coming back and to take advantage of a service that is really theirs. It’s the community’s library.”
The director said good librarians tend to be extroverts. They are curious, compassionate, and, well, some of us are organized,” she said with a smile.
Parsons laughed and said she’s never been anything like the stereotype of the typical librarian who wore spectacles and a hair bun, preoccupied with shushing the patrons.
Ironically, Parsons said her library job has similarities to the social work she passed up years ago in college.
“This career is a lot like social work. We help people who ask for help with resources as they retire or apply for unemployment. We help people who want to register to vote. We help students who are taking classes online. We serve all ages and all economical and educational levels. It’s just a wonderful way to support the community.”
Center of the community
As public libraries continue to change, their essential role in the community remains preserved.
The library is at the center of the community, she said, particularly at the branch libraries.
“Public libraries are gathering places — places where everyone feels comfortable. I think that will continue to be a strong part of what the library does. And we participate in activities in the community, encouraging our staff to take our services on the road, promoting the library, becoming known in the community, learning about the needs of the community and helping the library form more partnerships.
“This has been a good library system to be part of,” said Parsons. “Whatever accomplished have occurred while I was at Washington County Public Library, they would not have been possible without such a good staff and a supportive library board and community.
“It’s a wonderful career that gives you an opportunity to constantly learn, be innovative and interact directly with people. Librarians also [ensure] that there is free and balanced access to information and that people can read what they want. Librarians give back to their community and protect basic principles of our democracy.
“What better role could you have in life?” she asked.
The retirement party is hosted by the Washington County Public Library Board of Trustees, Washington County Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Washington County Public Library and The Booklovers Club of Washington County, Virginia.
For more information about the retirement party or for any questions about the library, call 276-676-6298 or visit www.wcpl.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.