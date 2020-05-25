Richlands, Va. – A Richlands business that sued the town last year is again in the news.
Lt. Greg Reynolds of the Richlands Police Department said Jerome Vandyke, one of the owners of Mountain Magic Shop, filed a complaint May 22 alleging larceny and destruction of property. Reynolds said the report was turned over to the investigation division of the department.
In a phone conversation Vandyke said someone had removed a sign advertising the shop from the side of the building on Front Street and disposed of it. Another newspaper reported last week that a local minister had removed the sign claiming it was a Satanic Symbol.
The store and its owners, with the assistance of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the town for the right to offer tarot card reading in the corporate limits. An agreement to settle the suit last December allowed them to open the shop and they posted signage advertising their services and business hours on their storefront and the side.
Reynolds said the investigation would likely be complete and a decision made on charges later in the week.
