Injured in a Nov. 9 shootout with a Wythe County deputy, a Rural Retreat man was arraigned Thursday on three felony charges, one of which carries a potential punishment of life in prison.
After recovering in a Tennessee hospital, 28-year-old William Cody Grimes was arrested on Tuesday by the Virginia State Police and charged with attempted capital murder of Deputy Tanner Mabe, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny of a vehicle.
Police said an unidentified officer – presumably Mabe – was hit in the holster by a bullet after responding to a stolen vehicle report in Rural Retreat.
According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle hit a tree and the deputy found Grimes nearby talking with residents.
Police said Grimes got the deputy’s handgun during a struggle and fired at him several times.
The deputy retrieved his patrol rifle from his vehicle and returned fire, hitting Grimes several times, police said.
Grimes was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center before being transferred to a Tennessee hospital.
At the time of the shooting, Grimes was out on bond on a Sept. 28 concealed weapons charge. Police accused him of carrying a concealed 45-mm pistol.
During his Thursday arraignment, Grimes said he planned on hiring his own attorney.
He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail and has a Feb. 13 preliminary hearing set in Wythe County General District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.