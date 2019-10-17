In his 44-year career, Ivan Schwartz has sculpted creations for NASA, the Smithsonian and Mount Vernon. He’s been asked to create forensic sculptures of George Washington at three different ages. Yet, the artist felt the weight of an unveiling that took place Monday – statues of influential women in Virginia’s history.
The statues will be part of the Virginia Women’s Monument, titled “Voices from the Garden,” that is being built on the western side of Capitol Square in Richmond.
A decade ago, Schwartz isn’t sure the festivities would be taking place, but today, he said, America’s symbols are changing.
Few statues of women, African Americans or Native Americans exist in the public square observed Schwartz. “Our symbols represent what we value,” he said.
With that in mind, he said, this past Monday’s dedication was “very, very important.”
Schwartz, as founder and director of StudioEIS, has been working on the monument for five years. Having created a sculpture of Thomas Jefferson for the state capitol he was invited to compete for this project. Noting that the organizers wanted to reflect women’s role in the 400 years of Virginia’s history, Schwartz said coming up with a concept wasn’t an easy task. “How do you make sense of it?”
Now, he believes it’s been achieved. The plaza will feature a dozen life-size statues that reflect “the diversity of achievement, ethnicity and thought that has made the commonwealth what it is today.” Seven of those were dedicated Monday, including one honoring Smyth Countian Laura Lu Copenhaver.
In addition to the statues, a glass Wall of Honor has been inscribed with the names of 230 noteworthy Virginia women.
Nestled in the grounds of Capitol Square, Schwartz said the monument feels like it’s always been there. As the remaining funds – about $100,000 – are raised work will continue on the final five statues.
Schwartz grew up in New York City and went to public schools. He doesn’t believe he got the best education. That all changed when he started working with sculpture. “It took me to extraordinary places,” he said. Through his work, he began to learn about presidents, foreign leaders and an array of dignitaries.
“I became fascinated with our history,” Schwartz said.
He also became fascinated with learning how to create images of individuals forensically before the age of photos such as George Washington.
Or, someone like Smyth County’s Laura Lu Copenhaver. Photos exist of her, but not many of her in action and not many that seemed to capture her. In developing her statue, Schwartz said, he also took into account what she did, who she was as a person.
Her statue was designed so a visitor can sit down beside her with the Rosemont catalogue next to her on the bench and it seems as if she is showing them the fabric.
Of his work, Schwartz said, “We’re activating the past.”
He also lauded the people who have worked for a decade to bring the monument to fruition. “People were dedicated,” he said.
