ABINGDON, Va. — We are blessed with a trio of trails in Washington County, Virginia, all converted from once-booming railroads.
Obviously, the big deal around here is the Virginia Creeper Trail, linking downtown Abingdon to the North Carolina border. It runs about 34 miles.
But we also have the up-and-coming Mendota Trail, which originates in Bristol, Virginia, and runs for about 3 miles. Another section — not yet connected — spans about 1 mile at Mendota, Virginia, overlooking much of the North Fork of the Holston River.
And then there’s the Salt Trail.
It’s a disjointed trail that includes a section in Smyth County, Virginia, at the county-shared town of Saltville, which is also part of Washington County.
That trail runs a couple of miles around Saltville.
Then it goes into an on-road section to avoid the dangerous Plasterco area, which could be prone to cave-ins in Washington County.
And then the trail flows again as a rail-trail in the Clinchburg area en route to Glade Spring.
At the most recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 26, Supervisor Randy Pennington introduced a resolution supporting the Salt Trail.
That resolution supports extending the trail into Glade Spring.
“It requires no monetary monies, no monies from Washington County upon approval of the resolution supporting the Salt Trail,” Pennington said. “It should, and I believe will be, a benefit to Glade [Spring] and that end of Washington County, if they can open it all the way up and give people more opportunity to walk and ride their bikes on that trail.”
By a 7-0 vote, the board approved the resolution.
And now we are all the better for it, as we watch yet another rail-trail take shape — this time, along the old Salt Branch of the Norfolk and Western Railway.
