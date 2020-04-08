Local authorities say they won’t pull drivers over to ask them where they’re going during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re encouraging people to follow Tennessee and Virginia stay-at-home orders.
“We simply urge everyone to abide by the orders, and most seem to be doing just that,” said Capt. Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. “We will warn if we observe violations, and that will hopefully correct the situation. Only in extreme situations would we cite or arrest.”
Law enforcement officials say their officers are not pulling over vehicles, checking pedestrians or conducting checkpoints for the purpose of learning where people are going.
“We do not plan to pull anyone over and ask for proof of why they are out,” Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Blaine Wade said.
He added that residents do not need documents to prove their actions are essential.
Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said he’s aware there is a lot of confusion regarding the orders, which were recently issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. In both states, the governors are asking residents to stay home unless they have essential business or activities to tend to, such as work, getting food or obtaining medical care.
“We are not stopping citizens, either asking for paperwork for employment and what they are doing,” Andis said.
The sheriff said that, although there is a stay-at-home order, people can still get out and enjoy exercising, fishing or other activities.
Many area recreation areas and parks are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local police say they’ve received a few tips or complaints about people congregating in large groups, but Ratcliff said Bristol, Virginia police haven’t taken any actions.
No local citations or arrests have been made as a result of the orders, police said.
Wade said he wasn’t aware of any calls about people congregating.
“In the event of those types of calls, we will give warnings when necessary and encourage compliance with the governor’s order prior to any further enforcement,” Wade said.
If any person continues to defy orders, misdemeanor charges could be filed in Bristol.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt said the department does not want to disrupt the lives of its citizens, but it strongly encourages and recommends that people follow the stay-at-home orders.
In Sullivan County, if a violation is observed, Seabolt said the office prefers to issue a warning.
“In the event that the warning is not observed, a citation is our last resort,” Seabolt said. “We don’t want to issue citations. We simply want everyone to observe the governor’s directives so that we can all move forward and get past this epidemic.”
Seabolt said the Sheriff’s Office has received a Facebook message or two about large gatherings, and he notes that this is not the proper way to report crimes.
“As we move forward in these unfamiliar waters, it is important that we all follow the guidance that has been laid out by the Centers for Disease Control, the president, our governor, local governments and health professionals,” Seabolt said. “The more that these guidelines are adhered to, the quicker we can get through this difficult time.”
Authorities also ask citizens not to call 911 about the orders or travel restrictions. Abingdon Police Chief Tony Sullivan said they’ve received a large number of calls inquiring about travel restrictions.
In a tweet, Sullivan noted that COVID-19 did not erase the U.S. Constitution.
“You can still travel between states without documentation and roads are not closed,” he wrote on Twitter. “Although, we need you to stay home. Please stop calling the police to ask if you can travel, or to report cars from other states being in VA.”
