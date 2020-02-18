Life in a small town provides many things that are often taken for granted. The pace of life is slower than in a big city. Farmers driving their tractors down the road cause the traffic jams in our neck of the woods. Here, we know people by name. A simple trip to the store, which should only take a matter of minutes, often turns into an hour-long event. We run into old friends, stopping in the middle of aisles to hear all the latest news. As a community, we work together, rejoice together, worship together and mourn together. I have often said there is no anonymity in a small town. For better or worse, everyone knows everyone else’s business.
There are some events in our small community that serve to remind me just how interconnected we are as residents of a rural town. Every year, as I watch different parades around the county, I see one particular group that has occupied a prominent place in our community for many decades. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4667 is praised by many for their contributions to improving our way of life. They take seriously their motto to “honor the dead by helping the living.”
In a VFW Post 4667 newsletter, published in 1995, Marshall Guy listed just a few of the ways their organization served others. They worked with the Salvation Army, sponsored youth ball teams, gave flags to various organizations, sponsored fishing trips for handicapped children, helped finance youth camping trips, and provided a burial detail and firing squad for veterans’ funerals. From 1985-1995, the group donated over $500,000 to non-profit organizations and “worthwhile projects.”
How did VFW Post 4667 start? The story is told in the 1995 newsletter.
“The formation of Post 4667 began in the early part of 1945, when a few young men returning from World War II found they had a lot in common, even though they had not previously known each other. The common ground was that they, like the World War I and Spanish-American veterans, had served their country in a time of war and they had served outside of their country. These comrades started talking to each other on the street, in restaurants, in churches and anywhere else they happened to run into each other. They decided that they wanted to become an organization of Foreign War Veterans.
“The first informal meetings were held in homes of interested and eligible men. One of the first things they decided was that they would be better served and could serve better if they united with a national organization, and an organization active in the State of Virginia. The National VFW organization dated back to 1899 and the State organization was authorized in 1920.
“There were several reasons these men decided to become a part of the VFW. Probably the main reason was the objectives of the VFW, which were and still are to insure national security through a strong defense, help speed the rehabilitation of disabled and needy veterans, and to assist their dependents and to promote Americanism through education in patriotism and service to the community.
“Now was the time to go to work. A comrade by the name of W.M. (Bill) Farmer of Pulaski was the Ninth District Commander of the VFW, at this time. He worked very closely with this group, as did state officers and members of other active VFW Posts, especially James L. Hawthorne, of Bristol. Comrade Farmer presided over these first meetings, which were held in the Smyth County Courthouse, Marion Town Hall, and other locations.
“After a lot of leg work and signing up members, the group was officially chartered as Francis Marion Post 4667 of The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States in November 1945. There are 74 names on the charter. There were a few more members that joined the first year after the list had been sent off and some names were unfortunately lost in the shuffle of papers. The first post commander was Troy Myers, who had served in the Army during World War II.
“This group of men continued to meet at various locations, but they decided that, in order to be successful, they needed to put their roots down. The organization had no money and very little way to make ends meet. What these men lacked in money they more than made up in heart and determination. On November 11, 1948, almost three years to the day from the date on the charter, this organization bought a piece of land. The land consisted of about three acres, which was a corn field sitting in an area known as Fairground Hill. Some said the group had paid too much for the land, but they felt they needed something to work for and this was it. The deed was made by W.C. and Callie Hockett and signed by Ralph Conner, Herbert Luquer, and Stuart Stephenson, who were Trustees, at that time. The purchase price was $2,500, with $835 paid in cash, and the Hocketts holding a deed of trust to be paid in three payments of $555 each year at 6% interest. The final payment was made on July 30, 1952. Now, the land was free and clear. The Post was now active, with the purchase of the land, but had been meeting at whatever place was available.”
With the land purchased, the members made plans to build a “club house.” The organization borrowed $3,000 from The Bank of Marion, money which was used to pay for materials. Members and other volunteers furnished the labor.
“The Post became incorporated on April 20, 1960, and the property deed was transferred to the corporation in May 1967.”
The building was remodeled and enlarged in the late 1960s. At this time, the organization leased part of their land to the Town of Marion, to be used for the construction of a playground and recreation department baseball field.
It is interesting to note that the VFW building has been used for more than just VFW and Ladies Auxiliary meetings. It has also hosted chamber of commerce meetings, union meetings, wedding and baby showers, reunions, auctions, banquets, dances, bingo games, church services, town council and county supervisor meetings, Smyth County Circuit Court. The building has also been used as a polling place.
The next time you are at a community event and see members of the VFW actively engaged in serving our community, take a moment to thank them for their service and sacrifice to make Smyth County a better place to live and raise a family.
If you have additional information or photos, relating to the history of VFW Post 4667, I may be reached at mwlinford@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.