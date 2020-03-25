ABINGDON, Va. — As growing fears of the coronavirus continue to shut down businesses and schools around the region, one local nonprofit organization is changing the way it serves the community in the face of a pandemic.
Randy Callahan, office manager at the Community Center of Abingdon, said the organization is adapting the operation of its Meals on Wheels program in order to keep everyone safe. The flagship program serves one of the community’s most vulnerable groups — its senior citizens.
Meals on Wheels prepares free meals each day for 145 households with people who are sick, elderly and unable to get food from other sources on a regular basis. There are no age restrictions.
In addition, the center is offering to help feed people who are out of work or home with children and need a food source.
Anyone who needs food, said Callahan, can call the community center at 276-628-3911 to make arrangements to receive food. Food can be picked up in the entryway that leads to the main entrance of the center.
“For now, we are offering nonperishable and canned foods,” he said.
“We don’t want anyone — adult or child — to go hungry. We want people to know this is a place where they can get something to eat. We want to get the word out that we’re here to help, and this is what we are providing to the community.
“We prepare and deliver 600 meals each week. That figure may triple before this is all over,” said the manager. “We know there are people who need our service on top of that.”
According to him, 26 volunteers who deliver the meals each week are stepping up to take on more deliveries.
Callahan said the kitchen at the community center will remain open but will be available only to the chef, Andy Ballard, in order to eliminate chances of food contamination.
The community center has put safety precautions in place for people who deliver food so they don’t have to fear contamination from recipients and those who receive the meals do not fear contamination from the drivers.
Delivery volunteers have been instructed to no longer knock and wait for someone to come to the door. “They can call the recipients on the phone or blow the car horn to let them know they are leaving the food at the front door,” Callahan said.
“It breaks my heart to do this because, for a lot of the people, we are their only social interaction. Most of the meal recipients are high-risk, and most are already disabled, homebound or sick.”
Callahan said people who are unable to come to the door for the food must make arrangements for a friend or neighbor to bring the food to them.
The manager is asking for financial help to sustain their efforts. “More volunteers and donations to the community center will ensure we can continue to serve those in need,” he said.
Donations can be made online at https://www.facebook.com/theccoa.org and www.thecommunitycenterofabingdon.com.
“We are a community center, which means we are here for the community. We want people to know we have some kind of normalcy to offer them.”
Last week, the community center announced that its popular Wednesday Night Bingo has been canceled until further notice.
“We’re going to try to stay open for as long as we can and do what we can within reason, although it’s changing every day,” said Callahan.
“Right now, our primary focus is keeping the Meals on Wheels program going and helping to feed other community members during this unsettling time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.