ABINGDON, Va. — The director of one of Abingdon’s nonprofit organizations is predicting the coming weeks will have the greatest impact on their ability to serve the needs of the community during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Brad Farmer, executive director of Ecumenical Faith in Action, said in a recent interview the Christian ministry is getting calls each day from people who are out of work or whose work hours have been reduced.
“These are people who have not been in a situation of needing help before,” said Farmer.
“There are so many people in the community faced with uncertainty right now, and they want to know what services we provide.”
Declared an essential organization by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Faith in Action’s food pantry will continue to keep its doors open during the coronavirus outbreak.
Faith in Action serves numerous outreach services including a food pantry, New Life Thrift Shop, advocacy and referral, emergency financial assistance, emergency medicines and access to Crossroads Medical Mission, a fully equipped mobile medical mission van.
“In the next month or more, I believe we’ll start to see a sharp increase of people who need a helping hand,” Farmer said. “We expect to see a large increase in the number of families that we serve as business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders continue over the next few weeks and put a huge strain on family budgets.”
The coronavirus outbreak is also making it hard for the organization to fulfill its mission.
Food donations are down at a time when they are needed the most.
“Lots of local churches collect food and drop it off to us. With churches not meeting, those collections and drop-offs are not taking place,” said Farmer.
The director said food is still being donated from a number of local sources, including Feeding Southwest Virginia, Operation Blessing and local grocery stores, including Kroger, Super Dollar Food Center, Sam’s Club, Food City and Walmart.
“Typically, we receive meat, produce and bread from the grocery stores. Right now, we’re getting almost no meat because all of the stores are selling out of meat and bread every day.
“That’s a consequence of people overpurchasing — they are impacting our clients who are in need of these items.”
Faith in Action generates a large portion of revenue that funds the organization through sales at New Life Thrift Shop.
“We have temporarily closed the thrift shop for the safety of our clients, our staff, our volunteers and everyone those folks come in contact with.”
During the store closure, the front window of the thrift shop on Main Street is being decorated with drawings submitted by local children. Kathy Graupmann, a staff member at the thrift shop, has been instrumental in collecting the artwork.
“We will continue to display the art as it comes to us. We wanted to have something uplifting — not just a closed sign.”
Farmer believes some regular food pantry clients are staying away due to fears of exposure to the coronavirus.
“On the days when we’re usually super busy, we are experiencing less traffic. We think part of the reason is many of the elderly we serve are afraid to get out and are trying to make it on what food they already have.”
The organization has put several safety measures in place to help reduce the risks of spreading the virus and to ease anxiety among clients.
“We are using extra safety precautions, limiting interactions and maintaining safe distancing to try to keep everyone as safe as possible, while still making sure that all the local households that need food will be able to receive it,” he said.
“In the past, we’ve had as many as 20 people inside waiting on food.
“We’re doing things differently now,” said Farmer.
Keeping watch at the entrance to the building, Farmer assigns a number to each client as they drive into the parking lot. After clients are assigned numbers, they are asked to remain in their vehicles until their numbers are called.
“We serve one customer at a time,” he said.
“Our front door is wide open on food pantry days. We’re trying to eliminate all the touching points to keep the virus from spreading.”
Volunteers hand off grocery-filled carts to the clients, who unload the food in their vehicles.
“We make sure every cart is disinfected as it comes back inside. All volunteers wear protective gloves and change them throughout their shifts. We have hand sanitizers and wipes readily available.”
The staff and volunteers will begin wearing masks this week to add another layer of protection for everyone.
New procedures are running smoothly for the time being, but Farmer worries that the number of volunteers will begin to dwindle as more local cases continue to crop up in the next few weeks.
“The majority of our help are volunteers, and many of those people are retired folks in the high-risk category,” said the director. “Some days we’ve been a little short-handed because volunteers are afraid to put themselves at risk.
“The situation with our volunteers may get worse,” he said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of the game with protecting our staff, volunteers and the public. We want to make sure they are safe while they are here and when they leave this place.”
The food pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Farmer is asking clients to only come by during pantry hours to help prevent the virus from spreading.
“We will make emergency arrangements for people who can’t come on those days.
“We’ll never let anyone go hungry. We’ll always make a way for someone to get food,” Farmer said.
“Even though we may appear to have lots of potential unknowns and uncertainty in the days ahead, I always like to share Deuteronomy 31:8, which reads, 'The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.