Shopping for groceries and other items just got a little easier in Wytheville. , Walmart recently welcomed its grocery pick-up service, which isn’t just for groceries.
Customers can add things from all categories to their carts – consumables, general merchandise, beauty, etc. – based on store availability. Each store is different, so customers can go to the store website and select a store to see what is available for them, a company official said.
Here’s how it works: Customers go to https://walmart.com/grocery to create their order. Using the search feature at the top of the screen, you can directly search for the exact item you need, including adult beverages, to add to your cart. Trained Walmart employees will select each item to fill your order.
During checkout, customers select a window of time to pick up their order. You might want to plan ahead; same-day pick up may not always be available.
The next step is to pickup and pay. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, they will see reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
The associates are not allowed to accept tips.
Andrea Brooks of Wytheville recently used the service after hearing all the hype surrounding it.
“I have to say it was very nice,” she said. “I didn’t wait not even three minutes after I told them what spot I was in.”
