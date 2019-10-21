A gallon of gas cost 63 cents, a dozen eggs sold for 48 cents, an 8-track player could be brought for about $169 and, that summer, Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Close Encounters of the Third Kind debuted in movie theaters. 1978 was also the year that the late Callie W. "Toots" Hoover would ask Harry Dean a question that would direct the course of the next four-plus decades of his life.
The Virginia Tech graduate’s affirmative answer and dedicated service since that time have likely bettered the lives of many Smyth County residents without them ever knowing Dean or his work.
For 41 years, Dean has worked for the county and region’s economic development largely behind the scenes. Sometimes at public celebrations for new industries or expansions, the tall, lanky man would offer a brief speech, but usually he was expressing gratitude to others who’d helped bring the industry to the community or make the expansion possible.
Hoover asked Dean, a county native, if he would represent the Royal Oak District on the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), then known as the Industrial Development Authority. For many years, he served as the entity’s chair. He was also tapped to represent the county in its partnership with Washington County. He took a leadership role there as well, serving as Smyth-Washington Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (SWIFA) vice chair.
As a leader, Dean has experienced successes and failures, economic upturns and recessions. He smiles as he thinks of multiple long-lasting economic achievements the county has experienced in recent years.
He noted the county’s relatively low jobless rate now – 3.7 percent. Dean remembers times when that figure was in the double digits. Seeing the progression of the county and finally seeing the unemployment rate improved to this level were among the rewards of his service, Dean cited. Those, he said, and giving “people hope, inspiration and opportunities.”
Dean also said he’s met many amazing people.
John McLean, the current Smyth County EDA chairman, reflected on how many projects that have ultimately brought jobs to the community of which Dean has been a part. The two men remembered that when Utility Trailer first located here it anticipated employing 200 to 300. Now, the companies’ Atkins and Glade Spring plants employ about 2,000 people.
They also reflected on the recent expansion of Scholle and Speyside choosing to locate in both Atkins and Glade Spring.
County Administrator Michael Carter and Dean had a relationship that extended years. Carter said he constantly learned from Dean and described him as always professional and courteous.
Throughout the years, Carter acknowledged that he and Dean experienced successes and disappointments. He compared attracting new industries to fishing. “Sometimes, we had a fish on the hook. Some we lost.”
However, he said, “Mr. Dean remained constant throughout it all.”
Carter went on, appreciative of Dean’s service. “He’s a good person, a good citizen of this county, who steps up and serves.”
McLean concurred, describing Dean as gracious, welcoming and inclusive as a leader of the EDA. As well, McLean said, in his career in business, he would only put a handful of people in the same leadership category with Dean, possessing his sense of responsibility and ability to be steady at the helm.
Dean said he’d truly enjoyed his time with the EDA and found that its members had been united in building on success and keeping going.
When asked about his length of service, Dean gave credit to the graces of the Royal Oak District supervisors who kept reappointing him to the EDA over the years.
One of those supervisors was Blake Frazier.
Blake Frazier, a past supervisor for the district, reflected on his decision to reappoint Dean, “He was always trustworthy and committed to Smyth County. He and his wife both have been and continue to be great ambassadors for our county. Great folks!”
Dean and his wife, Linda, have three children, Jennifer, Christopher and Jonathan.
Dean is also a volunteer for the regional tourism center, serves as chairman of the Thomas Bridge Water Corporation, and is a member of the Marion Lion’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.