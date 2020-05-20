ABINGDON, Va. — Debbie Henderson-Creasy called it one of the worst days of her life.
On the evening of April 10, Henderson-Creasy was preparing for a customary Friday oyster dinner with her husband and three children.
“We had all been sitting by the gas fire pit for an hour before we went inside for about three minutes,” she said.
That’s when the nightmare began. The time was 5:55.
“When I looked outside, our whole deck was engulfed by flames,” Henderson-Creasy said. “My husband, Todd, grabbed a water hose, but there was nothing he could do.”
Debbie called 911 at 6:02. Just 13 minutes later, the first responders arrived at the three-story, 5,400-square-foot brick home near Glenrochie County Club in Abingdon.
After rushing out the side door of the garage, the Creasys moved to the hill at their neighbor’s home.
“Within 30 minutes, our whole house was up in flames, and the smoke was really bad. There was no saving it,” she said. “It was a very helpless feeling just having to stand there and watch.”
Fire departments from Abingdon, Meadowview and Green Spring remained at the scene until 2:30 a.m.
“The wind was really strong that night, so we assume the wind blew the flame over to one of the chairs on the deck,” Henderson-Creasy said. “I never knew brick could burn like that.”
She did not return to her former home for nearly a week.
“The thought of even driving on that street again was gut-wrenching,” Henderson-Creasy said. “I think I was in shock for 10 days. It’s hard to imagine your home burning down.”
The Creasy family includes Connor, Caroline and Katy. Caroline is a junior at the University of Alabama. Katy will be a freshman at Abingdon High School this fall. Connor is a freshman at Georgia, where he competes on the golf team.
“At first it was hard to believe our house would burn down in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Connor, who has been ranked among the top amateur golfers in the nation. “This just makes me realize that God has a plan and that everything happens for a reason. I’m going to miss a lot of things, especially all the memories that were made there.”
The Creasy family had lived in the same home for 15 years. They now live in a rental house in Bristol.
“We loved our place, and this was been hard for my kids because it was their childhood home,” Henderson-Creasy said. “We all have a lot of memories.”
She has since returned to the site of the fire nearly 10 times. On Tuesday afternoon, she walked the charred grounds of her former dream house while reflecting on all that has happened since April 10.
“I have shed more tears from the kindness of people than I did when I watched my house burn down,” she said. “We have so many great friends that have supported us in various ways.”
In the days just after the fire, former Abingdon High baseball star and Radford University baseball signee Tanner Barrs retrieved several family photos from the rubble and placed them in a frame.
On Easter, he presented those restored photos to each member of the Creasy family, along with a basket full of household essentials.
“When you see a teenager do something like that, it makes you tearful,” Henderson-Creasy said. “I can’t tell you how humbling and great it’s been to see people embrace us like they have.
“Ann Nairn, who lost her son in an automobile crash last year, stood with me during the fire. That puts things in perspective.”
Henderson-Creasy said a family friend, Stephanie Pease, purchased eight bags of clothes for the family on the night of the fire.
Officials from the University of Georgia mailed 47 pounds of clothes to the family two days later, while Abingdon High School Athletic Director Jeff Johnson sent two boxes of AHS Falcons gear. Debbie and Todd Creasy also received replacement framed diplomas from Emory & Henry College.
“And our neighbors (Sage and Bethany Johnson) have been very supportive through all this,” Henderson-Creasy said. “Shortly after the fire started, Katy went to the Johnson home to tell them what was happening, and they all ran over to try and help us. “
She expects a cleanup crew to begin work on the fire scene this week.
Items still visible in the rubble range from jewelry and shoes to a Santa Claus doll and a photo of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR truck series team celebrating in Victory Lane after winning at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2017. Henderson Motorsports is owned by her father.
“One thing I’m most heartbroken about was losing my family pictures, including my wedding photo, video and dress,” she said. “I had a portrait of each of our children at age 1. Connor lost all five of his state championship rings from golf, along with all of his trophies.
“We lost so many special things that were dear to us, and I see something else every time I look around.”
Caroline managed to look at the bright side.
“I’m sad that we lost our childhood home, but I’m thankful that we’re all OK and grateful for the love that has been shown from the community,” she said.
For Connor, the ordeal is still sinking in.
“It’s finally starting to feel real over the past week or so,” he said. “I went from only having the clothes on my back to having an entire suitcase of clothes in only a couple of hours due to the generosity of friends. I’m very thankful for a great community that surrounded our family and comforted us.”
So what is the next step for the Creasy family?
“Our family motto is that ‘the comeback is better than the setback,’” Henderson-Creasy said. “We built this home on this location with the thought of raising kids here. Now, we’re anxious to start over on the same spot with the thought of raising grandkids here.”
As for the memories from that horrific April evening, she said she’s moving on.
“Some days are surreal, and you wonder why it happened, but I prefer to look at the silver linings. Our family is OK, and we have wonderful friends.
“You can still smell the fire, but I’m not afraid to come back to this spot. This is our home, and it will be our home again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.