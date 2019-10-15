As work gets under way to replace the amphitheater bridge at Hungry Mother State Park, local artist Dan Scott has captured its image in marquetry and donated the piece to the library in Marion for public display.
The park is replacing the decades-old bridge with a newer version for safety reasons. The lake level is being drawn down and construction is expected to begin next week.
Scott wanted to remember the old bridge with his special talent of marquetry, the cutting of veneer to create a picture using the natural colors, texture, and grains of wood in what he calls “quilting in wood.” The cut veneer is glued down to a solid wood substrate and then sanded and coated first with Danish Oil and then several coats of polyurethane.
“I have been a resident of Smyth County for nearly 25 years,” Scott said, “and watched my children grow up running across this bridge, canoeing underneath it in a canoe we kept at the park, going to the amphitheater for music. I think of all the people who had this bridge as a backdrop for wedding and graduation photos. It is such an iconic scene.”
A civil engineer by trade, Scott said he heard this past spring from some friends at an engineering shop in Marion about the planned replacement of the bridge and asked about the plans. He decided he needed to do something to remember the bridge as it was so he went out to the park in May, took some photos, and had his artwork completed by July.
“My intention was to donate it to the park, but couldn’t be assured it would stay local,” said Scott. “So I decided on the library, one of my other favorite places in Smyth County, a place where the public has access most of the day and anybody can see it.”
Robb Farmer, director of the library, was thrilled with the donation.
“I’m overwhelmed with this donation,” he said. “We love to showcase artists and will find a great place for it where people can enjoy it for years to come.”
Farmer said growing up in the county he has been over and under the bridge many times, crossing to the amphitheater and paddling around in the lake.
“I have wonderful memories of the bridge and park,” he said.
Scott said it took approximately 26 hours for the cutting of the wood veneer pieces, followed by sanding, finishing and building of the frame out of white oak. He hopes to obtain some of the wood from the old bridge when it is removed in order to build a new frame for the picture so that it will have a bit of that history in it. Woods he used in the picture include Walnut for the border, Red Gumwood for the sky, Myrtle Burl for the water and reflection, Black Limba for the ground and vegetation, Red Oak for the bridge railings, Walnut Burl for the bridge structure, Australian Walnut for the bridge planking, Walnut Burl and Redwood Burl for the mountain foliage, and Quilted Maple, Bubinga, Sapelle Pomelle, Pellin Burl, Tamao, Olive Ash Burl, Carpathian Elm, and Pecan Burl for the close foliage.
Scott has spent 30 years as a professional civil engineer. He worked on numerous projects while employed with the former Dewberry & Davis, and has worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia, at the Department of Health and then the Department of Environmental Quality, for the last 19 years.
The rare art of marquetry – working with wood veneers to create a picture or design by combining hand cut pieces of different colors, textures, or figures – was taught to Scott about the same time he became an engineer. He was fascinated with the artistic style and completed several dozen projects before taking a 15-year break to raise his two daughters. He again took up the art in 2016 and it provides relaxation away from his job.
“It is an exacting and time intensive art, but I find it very rewarding,” he said. “I can do this for hours. It relaxes me, like somebody else might like to go fishing.”
Scott said he calls his business Artistic Kindling “so that I never take myself too seriously. With that in mind, I like to tell people, 'not only is it pretty, but it burns and floats too.’”
